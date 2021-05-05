SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
05.05.2021 16:17:00

Innovation Engineering Fundamentals + Blue Belt Certification from Eureka! Ranch is an official Ohio Workforce Inventory of Education and Training Approved Program

CINCINNATI, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eureka! Ranch International, Ltd. is proud to announce that the Innovation Engineering (IE) Fundamentals + Blue Belt Certification has been approved for the Ohio Workforce Inventory of Education and Training list (WIET) by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Office of Workforce Development.

This means that Ohio based for-profit and non-profit companies and education institutions who are interested in innovation training and education from Eureka! Ranch can now receive funding for training and certification under the Ohio TechCred program.

Since becoming an approved program IE Fundamentals + Blue Belt Certification students have received over $200,000 in workforce training dollars.

During IE Fundamentals + Blue Belt Certification students practice & learn the 13 fundamental Innovation Engineering skills that will help them create, communicate, and commercialize big ideas for helping Ohio businesses grow and succeed.

Maggie Nichols, Eureka! Ranch CEO, says, "I'm particularly excited about the real ROI cited by both companies, teams and employees from this course. Employees get more skills and energy for innovation. Teams get a common language and framework to use for how they collaborate. Companies getting more sales, savings or problem-solving as employees innovate on real company challenges. It's a true win, win, win."

"The Innovation Engineering process is one of the best methodologies that I have seen thus far. There are many methodologies out there, including Design Thinking, Lean Startup, etc. which originate from the same philosophy as Innovation Engineering – the one where creativity and innovation originate from customer centricity and solving real problems iteratively. However, the part that made Innovation Engineering stand out for me was the structured approach of tying innovation to business strategy," stated Sudheendra Galgali, VP, Head of Innovation & Digital, Munich RE Innoscout (Silicon Valley).

Maggie Pfeifer, VP of Education, agrees. "I'm thrilled with our team's ability to build a program to ensure no one has to choose between getting work done and getting training. This course and certification lets you do both."

Notes to Editor:

Eureka! Ranch International, Ltd. is led by CEO, Maggie Nichols, and a strong cadre of innovators, engineers, educators, and programmers, with founder, Doug Hall, remaining actively engaged as CIO and on special projects. We help organizations in 3 ways: 1) building their innovation pipeline, 2) improving their innovation process, and 3) training their people to think more innovatively. For over 35 years the Ranch team has worked with large multinationals, non-profits, and small and mid-size companies around the globe to help them think & act smarter, faster & more innovatively.

﻿

