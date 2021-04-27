Innovation, Development, Cooperation and Win-win - The 19th CIEP opens in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th Conference on International Exchange of Professionals (CIEP) opened in Shenzhen on the morning of April 24. Wang Zhigang, Minister of the Science and Technology, declared the opening of the conference and delivered a speech. Wang Weizhong, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and Secretary of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee, Wang Xi, Vice Governor of Guangdong Province, Horst Vogel, Chief Scientist of Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology and Member of the Swiss Academy of Sciences, and Dr. Thorsten Keiter, Senior Vice President of Greater China of TUV Rheinland attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches, respectively. Qin Weizhong, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee and Secretary of Party Group of Municipal Government, and Lu Ming, Member of the Party Group of Ministry of Science and Technology attended the opening ceremony.

Wang Zhigang pointed out that the new scientific and technological revolution as well as the industrial transformation are major opportunities that all countries must capture for the future. To implement the new development concept and construct the new development pattern based on the new development stage, we must adhere to the principle of taking science and technology first and taking scientific and technological innovation as the logical starting point to promote high-quality economic and social development, and build a systematic layout from scientific and technological innovation to industrial development and engineering construction. With the theme of "Innovation, Development, Cooperation and Win-Win", the Conference will probe into the vision of science and technology and the grand plan of innovation. We are willing to work with all people across the world, make use of all strength from all fields, and take the initiative to integrate us into the global innovation network to deal with major global challenges pragmatically and effectively. we will cultivate and attract high-level scientific and technological talents from an international perspective, provide "ideal ecology" for global innovation and entrepreneurship talents, accelerate innovative construction under the Belt and Road Initiative, and strengthen the innovative link to build up national exchanges and cooperation. We will take a more open stance and more pragmatic measures to actively participate in global innovation governance, and establish a closer "technological innovation community" with more new and old friends around the world so as to provide more scientific and technological innovation solutions for tackling the challenges brought by global problems and enhancing the well-being of human civilization, and work together to make new contributions to the prosperity and development of the world.

According to Wang Weizhong, Shenzhen has thoroughly studied and implemented the important discourses on the work of talent, implemented the strategy of strengthening the country by talents, insisted on the Party's management of talents, systematically restructured the talent policy system, made unprecedented efforts to build major platforms for talents and focused on the optimization of services for talents, which promoted the formation of a new talent gathering peak. At present, since Shenzhen has ushered in a major historical opportunity to build Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the leading demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and implement the comprehensive reform pilot, we will, unswervingly give priority to the development of talents as the core strategy of urban development. By adhering to the global vision, deepening of reform and the market orientation, we will introduce talents from different regions, develop talents without seeking return from them, and make good use of talents in different manners, so as to strive to create a gathering place for world-class scientific and technological innovation talents. We sincerely welcome talents from home and abroad to Shenzhen to integrate into and "take root" in Shenzhen to continuously compose more "Spring Stories" together with us and create new greater miracles that will impress the world in different ways.

Wang Xi said that Guangdong, by taking the major opportunities in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Shenzhen Pilot Demonstration Zone, optimizes the implementation of the "Pearl River Talent Program" and "Guangdong Special Support Program" and other talent projects, vigorously introduces strategic scientific and technological talents, leading scientific and technological talents and high-end innovation teams, and strives to build a global highland for innovative talents. This conference will play an important role in promoting the introduction of high-level talents, promoting the exchange and cooperation of talents, and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in Guangdong. We sincerely welcome all talents from home and abroad to Guangdong to start entrepreneurship and yield unusually brilliant results.

This two-day conference will be held in the "online + offline" exhibition mode, including nearly 100 forums and activities. It is estimated that more than 1,200 professional institutions and organizations from more than 30 countries and regions, as well as more than 10,000 domestic and foreign government representatives, experts and scholars, and high-end talents will be present at the conference.

Before the opening ceremony, Wang Zhigang, Wang Weizhong and their parties visited the venue, and city leader Nie Xinping also attended relevant activities.

