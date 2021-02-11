Innovaccer Earns NCQA PHM Prevalidation for Its Industry-Leading Data Activation Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, recently announced that its Data Activation Platform, analytics and dashboard solution, InGraph, and AI-assisted care management solution, InCare (v2.19.2), earned Population Health Management (PHM) Prevalidation status by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). Innovaccer is also a recognized NCQA vendor and has earned Patient-centered Medical Home (PCMH) Prevalidation for its InGraph (v1.0 and above) and InCare (v1.0 and above) solutions.

Payers and healthcare organizations leveraging Innovaccer's solutions will do so with Health Plan Accreditation (HPA), Population Health Program Accreditation (PHP), Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization Accreditation (MBHO), and Case Management Accreditation (CM) elements that are prevalidated by NCQA.

The NCQA Prevalidation program identifies electronic health record (EHR) systems, advanced registries, population health management tools, and other related technology solutions that have the functionality needed by health plans, providers, and other organizations for day-to-day workflows.

Innovaccer's PHM Prevalidation is focused on population health management tools and related technology solutions that help health plans and other organizations meet population health management-related standards in HPA, PHP, MBHO, and CM.

"We are honored and proud to receive this recognition from the NCQA. With this PHM Prevalidation, Innovaccer can excel in its ability to bring value to our customers and enable them to care as one," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "We believe in making our customers superheroes, and this recognition is a testament to our efforts to do so as we drive revolutionary changes in healthcare."

Innovaccer also recently received 2021 Best in KLAS Award for Population Health Management.

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more member-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S., across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

