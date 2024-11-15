Innofactor Plc: Notification of major holdings in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

Innofactor Plc Stock exchange release November 15, 2024, at 22:00 (EEST)

Innofactor Plc has on November 15, 2024, received a notification from Onni Bidco under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which Onni Bidco Oy's direct holding in Innofactor's shares increased above the 90 percent threshold.

Total positions of Onni Bidco Oy according to the notification:













% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 94.25 0 94.25 36,343,691 Positions of previous notification

(if applicable) 83.35 0.41 83.76



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Onni Bidco: Innofactor Plc share FI0009007637 34,253,326

94.25

Subtotal A 34,253,326 94.25

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights













Subtotal B





Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Onni Topco Oy





Onni Midco Oy





Onni Bidco Oy 94.25 0 94.25

Further, according to Onni Bidco Oy's notification:

Onni Bidco Oy has acquired a total of 3,648,829 shares of Innofactor Plc through transactions made on November 15, 2024. Onni Bidco Oy and the broker who executed the share transactions have agreed that the shares purchased will be delivered with delayed settlement, with the settlement expected to occur by approximately November 22, 2024. Onni Bidco Oy's ownership corresponds to 94.25% of the shares and voting rights of Innofactor Plc. Onni Bidco Oy intends to commence redemption proceedings without undue delay in accordance with Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act.

Espoo, November 15, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Eija Theis, General Counsel

Additional information:

Eija Theis, General Counsel

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 44 343 4278

eija.theis@innofactor.com

