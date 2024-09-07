|
07.09.2024 21:00:00
Innofactor Plc: Notification of major holdings in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act
Innofactor Plc Stock exchange release September 7, 2024, at 22:00 (EEST)
Innofactor Plc has on September 7, 2024, received a notification from Onni Bidco under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which Onni Bidco Oy's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Innofactor's shares increased above the 50 percent threshold.
Total positions of Onni Bidco Oy according to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|28.37
|21.84
|50.20
|36,343,691
|
Positions of previous notification
(if applicable)
|25.06
|21.84
|46.90
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Class / type of shares
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Onni Bidco: Innofactor Plc share FI0009007637
|10,309,438
|28.37
|Subtotal A
|10,309,438
|28.37
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise / Conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Tender offer consortium agreement
|Share delivery through the acceptance of the tender offer
|7,936,804
|21.84
|Subtotal B
|7,936,804
|21.84
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both
|CapMan Growth Equi-ty Fund III Ky
|Onni Topco Oy
|Onni Midco Oy
|Onni Bidco Oy
|28.37
|21.84
|50.20
Further, according to Onni Bidco Oy's notification:
CapMan Growth Equity Fund III Ky, a fund managed by the investment company CapMan Growth (CapMan Growth), Sami Ensio, through the holding company Ensio Investment Group Oy controlled by him, and co-investor Osprey Capital Oy have formed a consortium for the purposes of the public tender offer for the shares in Innofactor Plc made on July 22, 2024. Onni Bidco Oy, the offeror, formed for the purposes of the public tender offer, is currently owned by CapMan Growth.
Onni Bidco Oy has acquired shares of Innofactor Plc through transactions made on September 6, 2024, resulting in a direct ownership of 10,309,438 shares. Its as well as Sami Ensio’s (with respect shares held and controlled by him), who is a party acting in concert, direct ownership of shares and the voting rights they generate has now exceeded the 50 percent threshold.
According to an agreement between the consortium members, Sami Ensio has undertaken, subject to certain conditions and potential limitations, to accept the public tender offer in respect of all Innofactor Plc shares under his control. As the consortium members are acting in concert in making the public tender offer, the shares controlled by Sami Ensio disclosed in this notification are disclosed as ownership based on a financial instrument. The shares controlled by Sami Ensio (subject to certain limitations) will be transferred to Onni Bidco Oy if the public tender offer announced on July 22, 2024, is completed. Although the ownership of the parties acting in concert now exceeds both 30 and 50 percent of the voting rights generated by Innofactor Plc's shares, there is no obligation to make a mandatory public tender offer due to the exemption provided by Section 21, first paragraph, of Chapter 11 of the Securities Markets Act.
Espoo, September 7, 2024
INNOFACTOR PLC
Antti Rokala, CFO
Additional information:
Antti Rokala, CFO, antti.rokala@innofactor.com, +358 40 480 2752
Lasse Lautsuo, CMO, ir@innofactor.com, +358 50 480 1597
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles #BeTheRealYou
Nachrichten zu Innofactor Plc
|
17.07.24
|Ausblick: Innofactor zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Innofactor legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Innofactor Plc
Ausblick auf Konjunktur & Zinsen mit Jan Viebig (ODDO BHF) | BX Swiss TV
Was erwartet uns in den kommenden Monaten konjunkturell und bezüglich der Zinsen?
Prof. Dr. Jan Viebig, CIO der ODDO BHF, gab im Interview mit Olivia Hähnel bei BX Swiss TV spannende Einblicke in die wirtschaftlichen Aussichten:
🎤 Konjunkturausblick: In den USA wird das Wachstum aufgrund hoher Zinsen abkühlen, Europa kämpft mit nahezu Nullwachstum, und China erwartet eine Abkühlung durch hohe Verschuldung.
🎤 Zinsentwicklung: Zinssenkungen sind in Europa und den USA zu erwarten
🎤 Tipps für Privatanleger: Langfristige Aktienanlagen bleiben essenziell.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: SMI letztlich klar tiefer -- DAX zum Handelsende mit heftigen Verlusten -- US-Börsen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete den Freitagshandel deutlich leichter, noch einmal weiter abwärts ging es letztlich jedoch am deutschen Aktienmarkt. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Minus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}