Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’147 0.6%  SPI 16’198 0.5%  Dow 42’610 0.4%  DAX 19’276 0.3%  Euro 0.9380 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’981 0.2%  Gold 2’651 0.8%  Bitcoin 52’720 2.2%  Dollar 0.8579 0.2%  Öl 78.9 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Relief Therapeutics125112599Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Stadler Rail217818Sandoz124359842
Top News
Grüne Investments: So funktionieren nachhaltige ETFs
Wells Fargo-Aktie im Plus: Investmentbanker federn Gewinnrückgang ab
JPMorgan-Aktie höher: Investmentbanking beschert JPMorgan überraschend viel Gewinn
Tesla-Anleger nicht überzeugt: Tesla enthüllt autonomes "Cybercab" und selbstfahrenden Mini-Bus
Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway-Beteiligung an Bank of America fällt unter 10-Prozent-Schwelle
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Innofactor Aktie [Valor: 521651 / ISIN: FI0009007637]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.10.2024 15:45:00

Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Heikki Nikku

Innofactor
1.68 EUR -0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on October 11, 2024, at 16:45 Finnish time

Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heikki Nikku
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Innofactor Oyj
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 81084/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-10-11
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 52895 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 52895 Volume weighted average price: 1.68 EUR

Espoo, October 11, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Eija Theis, General Counsel

Additional information:
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 44 343 4278
eija.theis@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com
#ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles #BeTheRealYou