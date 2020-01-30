+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum und Litecoin auf 30-Tageshoch - jetzt Kryptowährungen handeln. +++ -w-
30.01.2020 03:18:00

Innodisk Delivers the Future of Automation with CANopen Support

TAIPEI, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced automation is key to unlocking the fourth industrial revolution and a sure way to improve profitability for corporations around the world. With Innodisk's introduction of CANopen support in its CAN bus embedded peripherals, Innodisk delivers a powerful solution that helps bring enhanced automation to global technology leaders -- further strengthening Innodisk's position as a key contributor to the future of automation.

 

Making Innodisk's Embedded CAN Bus Modules Even More Versatile

With support for the CANopen higher-layer protocol, Innodisk's embedded CAN bus modules are now more versatile, enabling even more sophisticated solutions in robotics, motion control, medical applications, and the automotive industry. The introduction of CANopen support underlines Innodisk's ambition to have the strongest lineup of embedded peripherals, as well as emphasizes the company's dedication to bringing innovative solutions to the forefront of AIoT and Industrial IoT (IIoT).

An Open Protocol for Innovative Solutions

CANopen is a communication protocol for embedded systems developed by CAN in Automation, a non-profit consortium of CAN-users and manufacturers. Like other CAN higher-layer protocols, such as SAE J1939 and DeviceNet, CANopen helps devices in embedded systems communicate with each other. It is the preferred CAN bus higher-layer protocol in automation, motion control systems, and other high-tech industries and powers some of the world's most innovative industrial solutions.

Combining the Best Hardware with Industry-leading Software Support

Innodisk's introduction of CANopen demonstrates the company's unwavering dedication to best-in-class software support for its products. With increasingly sophisticated solutions and ever-smarter devices, seamless hardware-software integration has never been more important to Innodisk's customers, and the introduction of CANopen is one of many ways the company is addressing this need.

With powerful SDKs, flexible APIs, and versatile embedded peripherals such as the CANopen-enabled EMUC-B202, Innodisk delivers capable and easy-to-use solutions ready for deployment across the most innovative industries in the world.

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across a range of demanding industries, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to exceptional products and service.

For more information: https://www.innodisk.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200121/2697911-1
Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190401/2386098-1logo

SOURCE Innodisk

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

29.01.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
29.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Vote & support us: Swiss Derivative Awards 2020
29.01.20
Ölpreise erholen sich leicht
29.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf UnitedHealth Group Inc, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Boston Scientific Corp
29.01.20
SMI bekommt die Kurve
27.01.20
Virussorgen drücken die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
27.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
24.01.20
Schroders: Acht Dinge, die Anleger über Energiespeicher wissen müssen
mehr
Virussorgen drücken die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis erhöht nach starkem Geschäftsjahr die Dividende
Apple-Aktie legt zu: Apple überzeugt bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Kone bietet mit 17 Milliarden Euro anscheinend am meisten für thyssenkrupp-Aufzüge - thyssen-Aktie freundlich
So geht es mit dem Bitcoin nach dem Top-Ereignis des Jahres weiter
Disney+ kommt - so viel wird der Dienst in der Schweiz kosten
Dividendenstars aus der Schweiz: Diese Unternehmen bieten hohe Ausschüttungen
Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Harley-Davidson-Aktie bricht nach Umsatzrückgang ein
737 Max-Debakel beschert Boeing Milliardenverlust - Aktie springt hoch
Chancen durch CBD: So viel Potenzial birgt der Wirkstoff für den Cannabismarkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine Erholung im Mittwochshandel fortsetzen und auch der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich verhalten optimistisch. Die Wall Street erzielte erneut Gewinne, muss ihre Tageshöchststände aber abgeben. An den asiatischen Börsen setzte sich zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Tendenz durch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;