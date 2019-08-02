INNOCEAN WORLDWIDE to Acquire Wellcom Group, the World's Leading Creative and Digital Production Company

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, INNOCEAN Worldwide Global CEO Kun-Hee Ahn announced the acquisition of Wellcom Group Limited, a digital marketing solutions group headquartered in Australia, to secure digital-centric future growth and expand its global network.

Wellcom Group has been expanding its global operations over the years and currently runs eight subsidiaries in the US, Europe and the Asia-Pacific area, providing digital creative content production, social media strategy and digital marketing services for leading global companies. Wellcom Group's global brand clients across food, financial services, communications, retail, fashion and beauty include leading brands such as: Tesco, Coles, Tempur-Sealy, ANZ Bank, Telstra, Victoria's Secret, The Body Shop, Louis Vuitton and L'Oreal.

Wellcom Group boasts an exclusive platform developed in-house that allows clients to conveniently track project progress and manage content assets. This unique cloud-based software offers customized solutions tailored to the needs of each client and provides reliable services with increased efficiency and transparency.

An INNOCEAN official stated: "Wellcom Group's expert group of brand campaign strategists and digital creative professionals are capable of creating specialized content for web, mobile, social media and additional mediums."

Another of Wellcom Group's noted strengths is their "on-site" service, which allows prompt and efficient communications in the field as Wellcom Group's personnel are dispatched to client's office, helping to build strong mutual trust relationships with clients.

As a result of these various differentiated digital capabilities, Wellcom Group entered the UK market in 2007 and the US market in 2015. With this acquisition, INNOCEAN Worldwide will significantly enhance its global digital creative capabilities and be able to showcase its enterprise-wide integrated service model.

The INNOCEAN spokesperson continuedL "In the US market, Wellcom Group adds digital production, content and execution capabilities to the existing strategic and planning capabilities of INNOCEAN Worldwide Americas (IWA) and media agency capabilities of Canvas Worldwide (CWW), thus establishing a digital-based integrated service system." The official further stated, "We are now able to advance beyond our original US base in Southern California to New York, giving us access to the world's largest advertising market."

Moreover, all signs lead to INNOCEAN's successful expansion of a global non-competitive portfolio into new industry sectors. Wellcom Group has a large number of global brands as clients in the retail, finance, fashion and beauty sectors throughout the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, etc. With the acquisition, INNOCEAN expects to secure a large number of new global clients and plans to further strengthen its non-competitive portfolio more actively in collaboration with Wellcom Group.

Similarly, by taking advantage of Wellcom Group's global presence, INNOCEAN will explore opportunities in new markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and New Zealand where it has not yet entered. Following the acquisition of Wellcom Group, INNOCEAN will expand its global network to 19 countries, 28 operations (Korean HQ + 27 overseas operations) and over 2,700 employees.

Global CEO Kun-Hee Ahn said, "Thanks to Wellcom Group, INNOCEAN's digital marketing value chain is now complete," adding, "By maximizing the synergy between the Korean HQ and overseas operations, we will stand as a truly global leading company in the digital transformation era."

Meanwhile, following the acquisition last year of David&Goliath (D&G), a local creative agency in the US, INNOCEAN has been strengthening its global capabilities and expanding market presence by winning additional business, including Heineken.

About INNOCEAN Worldwide

INNOCEAN Worldwide, launched in May 2005, as the marketing vanguard for Hyundai Motor Group, is now spearheading marketing and communication projects for many clients throughout the world. INNOCEAN formulates and implements global communication strategies to provide marketing solutions for a wide range of local and global brands. INNOCEAN offers BTL solutions as well as traditional ATL solutions based on its extensive experience and know-how attained from participating in numerous large-scale global events such as Super Bowl, FIFA World Cups, major auto shows, international expos, Olympics and many more.

Following the acquisition of Wellcom Group, INNOCEAN will expand its global network to 19 countries, 28 operations (Korean HQ + 27 overseas operations) and over 2,700 employees.

SOURCE INNOCEAN