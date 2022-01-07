InnoCare to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences to Share Latest Company Development

|
BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969), a leading biotech company, announced today that the company executives will attend the upcoming investor conferences organized by Morgan Stanley and UBS to share company's latest development. Details are as follows:
Morgan Stanley China Corporate Day 2022
Time: 9:00 am to 9:50 am, Beijing time, Jan. 10, 2022 (Monday)
UBS Greater China Virtual Conference 2022
Time: Beijing time, Jan. 13, 2022 (Thursday)
Format: Group & one-on-one discussion
Investors who are interested can contact the organizers to join the above meetings. InnoCare looks forward to having in-depth discussions with investors and welcomes investors in need to contact us for further meeting arrangements.
About InnoCare
InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. We strategically focus on lymphoma, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, New Jersey and Boston.
