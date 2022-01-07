SMI 12’790 -0.9%  SPI 16’300 -1.0%  Dow 36’236 -0.5%  DAX 16’052 -1.4%  Euro 1.0409 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’325 -1.5%  Gold 1’790 -1.1%  Bitcoin 39’774 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9218 0.0%  Öl 81.9 2.1% 
07.01.2022 01:30:00

InnoCare to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences to Share Latest Company Development

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969), a leading biotech company, announced today that the company executives will attend the upcoming investor conferences organized by Morgan Stanley and UBS to share company's latest development. Details are as follows:

Morgan Stanley China Corporate Day 2022
Time: 9:00 am to 9:50 am, Beijing time, Jan. 10, 2022 (Monday)

UBS Greater China Virtual Conference 2022
Time: Beijing time, Jan. 13, 2022 (Thursday)
Format: Group & one-on-one discussion

Investors who are interested can contact the organizers to join the above meetings. InnoCare looks forward to having in-depth discussions with investors and welcomes investors in need to contact us for further meeting arrangements.

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. We strategically focus on lymphoma, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, New Jersey and Boston.

Contact

Media 

Investor Relations

Chunhua Lu 


86-10-66609879 

86-10-66609999

chunhua.lu@innocarepharma.com 

ir@innocarepharma.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innocare-to-attend-upcoming-investor-conferences-to-share-latest-company-development-301455609.html

SOURCE Innocare

﻿

