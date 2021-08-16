|
16.08.2021 03:32:00
BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoCare (HKEX: 09969), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on drug innovation for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today the first subject dosed in clinical trial of novel TYK2 (Tyrosine Kinase 2) inhibitor ICP-332 in China.
InnoCare discovered and developed the oral drug candidate ICP-332. As a non-receptor tyrosine kinase, TYK2 is a member of the JAK kinase family, which is an important kinase on the JAK-STAT signaling pathway in T cells, playing an important role in the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases. Currently no selective TYK2 inhibitor has been approved globally.
ICP-332 is a potent and selective TYK2 inhibitor with 400 folds of selectivity against JAK2 to avoid the adverse events associated with non-selective JAK inhibitors. ICP-332 will be used to treat psoriasis and other T cell related autoimmune diseases.
Dr. Jasmine Cui, the Co-founder, Chairwoman and CEO of InnnoCare said, "ICP-332 is an innovative drug candidate for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. We are committed to our core value of 'Science-driven innovation for the benefit of patients', and will work closely with top clinical experts to rapidly advance clinical trial to benefit patients."
About InnoCare
InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. We strategically focus on lymphoma, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, New Jersey, and Boston.
Contact
Media
Investor
Chunhua Lu
86-10-66609879
86-10-66609999
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innocare-announces-first-subject-dosed-in-clinical-trial-of-icp-332-301355504.html
SOURCE Innocare
Produktkenntnisse sind äussert wichtig im Bereich der Strukturierten Produkte. Warum nicht immer das richtige Produkt für eine erwartete Marktsituation ausgesucht wird, erklärt heute bei BX Swiss TV Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Worauf es ankommt, wie man sich informieren kann und warum man bei Strukturierten Produkte durchaus eine Ähnlichkeit zu Weinen finden kann, das erklärt Dominique Böhler weiter im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|12.08.21
|Schroders: Kann ein Long-Short-Fonds nachhaltig sein?
|11.08.21
|Schroders: Welche Stadt übertrifft den Schroders Sustainable Cities Index?
|10.08.21
|Schroders: Die Komplexitätsprämie bei Immobilienanleihen
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Plus - neues Allzeithoch -- Wall Street zum Handelsende stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der DAX knackte zeitweise die Marke von 16'000 Punkten. Die Wall Street hielt sich am Freitag auf Rekordniveau. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich in Rot.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV