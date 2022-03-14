Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
InnoCare Announces Acceptance of Supplemental New Drug Application for Orelabrutinib in Relapsed or Refractory Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia in China

BEIJING, March 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969), a leading biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor orelabrutinib for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia (R/R WM).

"According to the evaluation of the Independent Review Committee (IRC) and the principal investigators, the treatment of R/R WM patients with orelabrutinib at a dose of 150mg once a day reached the primary end point, showing encouraging efficacy, which is expected to improve with the extension of treatment time," said Professor Daobin Zhou, Director of Hematology Department of Peking Union Medical College Hospital. "Meanwhile, orelabrutinib is well tolerated with safety profile in the treatment of WM patients. The incidence of adverse events, especially off-target related serious adverse events, is significantly lower in the clinical trial."

Dr. Jasmine Cui, Co-founder, Chairwoman and CEO of InnoCare said, "WM poses a threat to patients' lives. We are encouraged that NMPA has accepted the supplemental New Drug Application for orelabrutinib in the treatment of R/R WM. This sNDA includes 47 patients from 16 clinical centers in China. We hope that orelabrutinib will bring a novel treatment option to R/R WM patients."

On December 25, 2020, orelabrutinib received approval from NMPA in two indications: the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) /small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

About Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia

Waldenström's macroglobulinemia is a relatively slow-growing lymphoma characterized by the invasion of bone marrow by lymphoplasmacytic cells secreting monoclonal immunoglobulin M (IgM). The disease usually affects older adults and is primarily found in the bone marrow, although it may also impact lymph nodes and the spleen.

About Orelabrutinib

Orelabrutinib is a highly selective BTK inhibitor developed by InnoCare for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases.

On Dec. 25 2020, orelabrutinib received approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in two indications: the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) /small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). At the end of 2021, orelabrutinib was included into National Reimbursement Drug list to benefit more lymphoma patients.

In addition to the approved indications, multi-center, multi-indication clinical trials are underway in the US and China with orelabrutinib as monotherapy or in combination therapies.

Orelabrutinib was granted as Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of r/r MCL by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Attributed to its excellent selectivity and clinical safety profiles, orelabrutinib is also evaluated in the global phase II studies for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in China.

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. We strategically focus on lymphoma, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, New Jersey and Boston.

