28.10.2019 23:18:00

InnerWorkings to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7, 2019

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm, will announce its third quarter 2019 results after financial markets close on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Rich Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer, and Don Pearson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 4:00 p.m. Central time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time).

The phone number to access the conference call is (877) 771-7024. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through InnerWorkings' website at http://investor.inwk.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available later that day at the same location.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats. InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs approximately 2,100 individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted brand campaigns in every major market around the world. Among the many industries InnerWorkings serves are: retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, not-for-profits, healthcare, food & beverage, broadcasting & cable, automotive, and transportation. For more information visit: www.inwk.com.

