|
28.10.2019 23:18:00
InnerWorkings to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7, 2019
InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm, will announce its third quarter 2019 results after financial markets close on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp.
|50548769
|55.00 %
|9.00 %
|Hugo Boss AG (Vz) / L"Oréal S.A. / LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
|50548770
|55.00 %
|8.20 %
|Aegon N.V. / AXA S.A. / Munich Re Ltd.
|50548771
|55.00 %
|7.70 %
Rich Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer, and Don Pearson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 4:00 p.m. Central time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time).
The phone number to access the conference call is (877) 771-7024. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through InnerWorkings' website at http://investor.inwk.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available later that day at the same location.
About InnerWorkings
InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats. InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs approximately 2,100 individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted brand campaigns in every major market around the world. Among the many industries InnerWorkings serves are: retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, not-for-profits, healthcare, food & beverage, broadcasting & cable, automotive, and transportation. For more information visit: www.inwk.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005761/en/
Nachrichten zu InnerWorkings IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.08.19
|Ausblick: InnerWorkings veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.05.19
|InnerWorkings (INWK) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
07.05.19
|Ausblick: InnerWorkings stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.03.19
|Ausblick: InnerWorkings veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.18
|Ausblick: InnerWorkings legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu InnerWorkings IncShsmehr Analysen
|09.08.19
|InnerWorkings Buy
|Craig Hallum
|01.08.18
|InnerWorkings Mkt Perform
|Barrington Research
|13.03.18
|InnerWorkings Buy
|Lake Street
|31.10.17
|InnerWorkings Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|09.08.19
|InnerWorkings Buy
|Craig Hallum
|01.08.18
|InnerWorkings Mkt Perform
|Barrington Research
|13.03.18
|InnerWorkings Buy
|Lake Street
|31.10.17
|InnerWorkings Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|09.08.19
|InnerWorkings Buy
|Craig Hallum
|13.03.18
|InnerWorkings Buy
|Lake Street
|31.10.17
|InnerWorkings Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|01.08.18
|InnerWorkings Mkt Perform
|Barrington Research
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow Jones geht über 27'000 Zählern in den Feierabend -- SMI zwischenzeitlich mit neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit positiver Tendenz. Der DAX verbuchte Gewinne. In den USA ging es bergauf. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}