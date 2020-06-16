InnerWorkings Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing engineering firm, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. For all non-GAAP references below, please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation tables at the end of this release for more information.

"Our first quarter results demonstrate improved revenue quality and a leaner cost structure, giving us solid footing to navigate a challenging economic environment in the second quarter,” said Chief Executive Officer Rich Stoddart. "We have taken aggressive, swift action since April to right-size our cost structure while maintaining our ability to support our clients as business activity rebounds. We are also maintaining our focus on winning new business, with several new contracts awarded this year and significant demand for our solution in the sales pipeline.”

Financial and Business Highlights

Gross revenue was $261.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 2% compared to $267.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding currency impact, gross revenue decreased 1% in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was $63.4 million, or 24.3% of gross revenue in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $62.0 million, or 23.2% of gross revenue, in the same period of last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $51.9 million in the first quarter, down 7% compared to $55.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $(2.8) million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(2.0) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.04, compared to $0.03 in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Additional work from new and existing clients awarded so far in 2020 amounts to approximately $32 million of annual revenue at full run-rate.

"The first quarter represents sustainable cost improvement supporting a base of high-quality revenue with the healthiest balance sheet the company has had in two years. We have made significant progress in our multi-year transformation, but there is still work to do to optimize the platform. We will continue to react quickly to changes in economic conditions, but this will not disrupt the groundwork we have been laying for a long future of profitable growth,” said Don Pearson, Chief Financial Officer.

Outlook

Due to continued economic uncertainty and low visibility, the Company is not providing specific financial guidance at this time.

"We are expecting a decline in revenue and profit in the second quarter, but we took immediate action to reduce costs and minimize the impact on our margins. While we feel we’ve taken the right steps to adjust to the current environment, there is still a great deal of uncertainty about how long the general economic downturn will last, the extent of the adverse impact on our clients, and the degree to which those in turn will adversely impact our business. Although the current economic environment is volatile and the timing and pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is unclear, we are encouraged by our recent conversations with clients, which indicate increasing momentum in planning for a resurgence of marketing activity,” said Rich Stoddart. "We believe we are well-poised for an acceleration of new client wins as marketers become more motivated to seek ways to drive cost savings and efficiencies in response to a difficult economy, and to benefit from the eventual improved marketing spend by our clients. The breadth of our work across verticals and geographies, the stability of our longstanding client relationships, and our multi-year transformation underway give us confidence in our ability to navigate the near-term uncertainty and in the strength of our business long term.”

Conference Call

Rich Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer, and Don Pearson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 4:00 p.m. Central time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time).

The phone number to access the conference call is (877) 771-7024. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through InnerWorkings' website at http://investor.inwk.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available later today at the same location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures” by the SEC: adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors because they provide further insights into the Company’s financial performance. These measures are also used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and evaluation of overall performance. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures, please see the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share included in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements relating to future results. These statements are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. We can give no assurance that any future results discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. For a discussion of important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors” section of our most recently filed Form 10-K and our Form 8-K filed on May 11, 2020.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) engineers marketing for leading brands across a wide range of industries. We dive deep into clients’ brand strategies to deliver solutions that leverage our global expertise, certified supplier base, proven methods, and proprietary technology. By engineering marketing across key touch points in the customer journey, we power campaigns that drive value, enhance awareness and inspire action. With services that include creative, print, direct mail, branded merchandise, luxury packaging, retail environments, and digital solutions, we’re elevating beyond execution to shape brand experience. For more information visit: www.inwk.com.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 261,360 $ 267,211 Cost of goods sold 197,918 205,201 Gross profit 63,442 62,010 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 51,913 55,830 Depreciation and amortization 3,127 2,617 Goodwill impairment 7,191 — Restructuring charges 3,637 3,934 Loss from operations (2,426 ) (371 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 56 98 Interest expense (4,386 ) (2,745 ) Change in fair value of warrant 5,205 — Foreign exchange loss (2,791 ) (476 ) Other income 896 36 Total other expense (1,020 ) (3,087 ) Loss before income taxes (3,446 ) (3,458 ) Income tax benefit (606 ) (1,414 ) Net loss $ (2,840 ) $ (2,044 ) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Numerator: Net loss - basic $ (2,840 ) $ (2,044 ) Adjustments: Change in fair value of Initial Warrant liability (5,205 ) — Net loss - diluted $ (8,045 ) $ (2,044 ) Denominator: Weighted average shares outstanding 52,139 51,830 Issuance of Initial Warrant 1,335 — Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 53,474 51,830 Basic loss per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.04 )

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,775 $ 42,711 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,758 and $3,830, respectively 181,604 202,406 Unbilled revenue 43,773 48,396 Inventories 34,795 34,977 Prepaid expenses 13,623 10,680 Other current assets 35,617 35,495 Total current assets 340,187 374,665 Property and equipment, net 36,671 37,224 Intangibles and other assets: Goodwill 144,925 152,210 Intangible assets, net 7,193 7,714 Right of use assets, net 48,284 51,159 Deferred income taxes 2,182 2,182 Other non-current assets 3,864 4,129 Total intangibles and other assets 206,448 217,394 Total assets $ 583,306 $ 629,283 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 123,519 $ 142,136 Accrued expenses 46,137 50,975 Deferred revenue 9,495 9,568 Revolving credit facility - current 69 593 Term loan - current 8,750 7,500 Other current liabilities 29,059 35,665 Total current liabilities 217,029 246,437 Lease liabilities 44,314 46,075 Revolving credit facility - non-current 59,753 60,086 Term loan - non-current 81,762 89,242 Deferred income taxes 8,053 8,053 Other long-term liabilities 504 1,138 Total liabilities 411,415 451,031 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 246,769 245,311 Treasury stock at cost (81,471 ) (81,471 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,545 ) (22,449 ) Retained earnings 34,132 36,855 Total stockholders' equity 171,891 178,252 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 583,306 $ 629,283

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (2,840 ) $ (2,044 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,127 2,617 Stock-based compensation expense 840 739 Bad debt provision (438 ) 385 Contract implementation cost amortization 67 143 Goodwill impairment 7,191 — Long-lived asset impairment 273 — Change in fair value of warrant (5,205 ) — Change in fair value of embedded derivatives (435 ) — Unrealized foreign exchange loss 2,075 — Other operating activities, net 531 102 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue 17,728 3,928 Inventories (1,277 ) 9,165 Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,302 ) 274 Accounts payable (14,089 ) (9,207 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (11,991 ) (610 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (9,745 ) 5,492 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (3,190 ) (3,345 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,190 ) (3,345 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net repayments on old revolving credit facility — (3,800 ) Net repayments on new revolving credit facility (633 ) — Net short-term secured borrowings — 1,256 Payments on term loan (1,250 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 63 Payment of debt issuance costs — (585 ) Other financing activities, net (22 ) (29 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,905 ) (3,095 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,904 29 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (11,936 ) (919 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 42,711 26,770 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 30,775 $ 25,851

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net loss $ (2,840 ) $ (2,044 ) Benefit for income tax (606 ) (1,414 ) Interest income (56 ) (98 ) Interest expense 4,386 2,745 Change in fair value of warrant (5,205 ) — Foreign exchange loss 2,791 476 Depreciation and amortization 3,127 2,617 Stock-based compensation - equity classified awards 1,480 739 Stock-based compensation - liability classified awards (SARs) (640 ) — Goodwill impairment 7,191 — Long-lived asset impairment 273 — Restructuring charges 3,637 3,934 Professional fees related to control remediation 264 365 Executive search fees — 80 Sales and use tax audit — 25 Other income (896 ) (36 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,906 $ 7,389 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net loss $ (2,840 ) $ (2,044 ) Restructuring charges 3,637 3,934 Professional fees related to control remediation 264 365 Change in fair value of warrant and derivatives (5,640 ) — Goodwill impairment 7,191 — Long-lived asset impairment 273 — Executive search fees — 80 Sales and use tax audit — 25 Income tax effects of adjustments (971 ) (1,024 ) Adjusted net income $ 1,914 $ 1,336 GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted 53,474 51,830 Effect of dilutive securities: Employee stock options and restricted common shares 762 65 Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted 54,236 51,895 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.04 $ 0.03

