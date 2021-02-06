SMI 10’755 -1.0%  SPI 13’429 -0.9%  Dow 31’148 0.3%  DAX 14’057 0.0%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’656 0.4%  Gold 1’811 0.9%  Bitcoin 34’069 2.0%  Dollar 0.8989 -0.6%  Öl 59.6 0.9% 
06.02.2021 03:00:00

InMed Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INM) (TSX: IN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical need and leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol ("CBN"),  will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ending December 31, 2020, on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Conference Call & Webcast1:

Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM Pacific Time, 11:30 AM Eastern Time

Local - Toronto

(+1) 416-764-8609

Local - Vancouver

(+1) 778-383-7417

Toll Free - North America

(+1) 888-390-0605

Conference ID:

19917866

Webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1425283&tp_key=9f171376cb

(1Webcast replay available for 90 days)

Dial-In Replays2:

Toronto:

(+1) 416-764-8677

North America (Toll Free):

(+1) 888-390-0541

Playback Passcode:

917866 #

(2Dial-in replay available until February 18, 2021)

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the second quarter December 31, 2020 will be available at www.inmedpharma.com, www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov on February 11, 2021.

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol (CBN) in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines; developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol; leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol; and reporting financial results on February 11, 2021.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTOSTOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmed-pharmaceuticals-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-2021-financial-results-301223390.html

SOURCE InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

