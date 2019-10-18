InMed Pharmaceuticals to Present at the BIO Investor Forum

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX:IN; OTCQX:IMLFF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids as well as a pipeline of medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that Eric A. Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of InMed, will be presenting at the BIO Investor Forum in San Francisco:

Event: BIO Investor Forum Presentation: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:30 am PT Location: Yorkshire Room, The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA Webcast: The presentation may be accessed via webcast at the scheduled time using the following link: InMed Webcast.

Mr. Adams will present an update on InMed's recent progress and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

The presentation will also be available on InMed's website.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, as well as a pipeline of medications that target diseases with high unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

