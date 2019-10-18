+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
18.10.2019 18:25:00

InMed Pharmaceuticals to Present at the BIO Investor Forum

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX:IN; OTCQX:IMLFF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids as well as a pipeline of medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that Eric A. Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of InMed, will be presenting at the BIO Investor Forum in San Francisco:

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNW Group/InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

Event:

BIO Investor Forum

Presentation:

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:30 am PT

Location:

Yorkshire Room, The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Webcast:

The presentation may be accessed via webcast at the scheduled time using the following link: InMed Webcast.

 

Mr. Adams will present an update on InMed's recent progress and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

The presentation will also be available on InMed's website.

About InMed:
InMed Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, as well as a pipeline of medications that target diseases with high unmet medical needs.  For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids as well as a pipeline of medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs; Mr. Adams presenting at the Bio Investor Forum. 

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, InMed has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: continued and timely positive preclinical and clinical efficacy data; the speed of regulatory approvals; demand for InMed's products; Mr. Adams' continued availability to present at the Bio Investor Forum; and continued economic and market stability.  While InMed considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein.  Known risk factors include, among others: preclinical and clinical testing may not produce the desired results on a timely basis, or at all; regulatory applications may not be approved on a timely basis, or at all; the presentation may not occur as planned, or at all; economic or market conditions may worsen; and InMed's proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing process and drug development programs may not deliver the expected level of results.  A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed is disclosed in InMed's most recent Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTOSTOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmed-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-bio-investor-forum-300941295.html

SOURCE InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

