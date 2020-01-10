|
10.01.2020 23:56:00
InMed Announces Election of Directors
VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX:IN; OTCQX:IMLFF), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid-based medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs, today confirmed that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 19, 2019 (the "Meeting"), all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated November 7, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. InMed filed a report of voting results on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on December 20, 2019.
As a ballot was not required, the number of votes disclosed in the below table reflects only the proxies received by management of InMed in advance of the Meeting:
Director
Votes For
Withheld Votes
Number
Percentage
Number
Percentage
Eric A. Adams
14,560,950
97.80%
327,886
2.20%
Adam Cutler
14,642,894
98.35%
245,942
1.65%
William J. Garner
14,592,325
98.01%
296,511
1.99%
Andrew Hull
14,617,852
98.18%
270,984
1.82%
Catherine Sazdanoff
14,619,252
98.19%
269,584
1.81%
About InMed:
InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications that target diseases with high unmet medical needs. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.
NEITHER THE TORONTOSTOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmed-announces-election-of-directors-300985202.html
SOURCE InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.
