Inman announces the first round of real estate startup companies exhibiting at Inman Connect New York 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman Group® announced five real estate companies no more than two years old that will be part of Startup Alley at Inman Connect in New York, Jan. 28 – 31, 2020.

Inman Connect is a multi-day event where some 4,000 real estate professionals invest in themselves and their businesses, fostering relationships, exploring new solutions and growing their skill sets. Attendees include leading real estate franchises, independent brokers, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives.

"There are many new startups entering the space right now," said Brad Inman, Publisher. "Startup Alley is their first opportunity to meet the real estate industry, field test their product or service, and integrate what they learn from there."

For more information and to apply for Startup Alley, please visit here. For more information on sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Inman Connect, please visit here.

Companies featured in Startup Alley will include:

BrokerAssist
brokerassist.com

BrokerAssist is the Gig Economy for real estate professionals. As the new go-to collaboration and referral network, BrokerAssist is a free mobile marketplace connecting agents and brokers in real-time for fractional assistance on deal specific tasks (showings, open houses, inspections, etc). BrokerAssist offers a free platform for on-demand referral opportunities nationwide. BrokerAssist also offers a white label solution for broker/owners.

Photo Perfect
photoperfectapp.com

Photo Perfect app is a patent pending process of exposure blending multiple images to create a "perfect photo" that is guaranteed better than any iPhone or Android real estate photo. Users can create a "Photo-Show" with personalized intro videos along with included multiple song choices. Photo Perfect is ideal for social media/MLS.

Rephyr
rephyr.com

Built for Realtors looking to stay competitive and differentiate themselves. Rephyr allows real estate professionals to focus on growing business. They can use AI to manage calendars, documents, to-do lists, and emails. They can be their client's hero, instantly providing them with a portal for all their transaction data. A real estate agent's system is their superpower and Rephyr helps them unleash it.

SafeShowings
safeshowings.com

The SafeShowings app captures a secure image of the potential buyer's driver's license. SafeShowings will notify emergency contacts with a real estate professional's exact location and the driver's license will be on file. This approach deters criminal behavior against the Realtor and homeowner because the person intending to do harm will be trackable or will be deterred altogether.

ZYYAH
zyyah.com

ZYYAH is a new, free platform that aggregates all home living services for the benefit of consumers, real estate agents and home professionals. ZYYAH allows homeowners to truly maximize their complete home living experience from home lifestyle enjoyment to home valuation/appreciation to home transacting. ZYYAH enables agents to earn more while servicing their clients better before, during and after the home sale/buy experience. ZYYAH is home living perfected.

Inman Connect New York will take place at the Marriott Marquis Times Square from Jan. 28-31, 2020. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact samantha.carducci@inman.com.

About Inman | Inman News is the leading real estate news source for real estate agents, Realtors, brokers, real estate executives, and real estate technology leaders who need the latest real estate news, insights and analysis to grow their business and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit http://www.inman.com.

 

;