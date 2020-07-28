inLighten Releases iVIEW Clean™ Digital Signage Stations with Integrated Hand Sanitizer Dispenser

CLARENCE, N.Y., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- inLighten® (http://www.inlighten.net), for more than 30 years a leader in the field of digital signage, interactive, and audio solutions today announced the release of iVIEW Clean Digital Signage Stations. Designed to make it easy to deploy essential visual messaging in virtually any location, when combined with a touchless hand sanitizer dispenser, iVIEW Clean generates greater awareness of essential information as well as increased compliance with health and safety measures.

In announcing the product's release, inLighten CEO Dan Snyder described the considerations that were part of developing the iVIEW Clean solution. "First, we started by designing a high quality product that combined a digital signage player and display with a touchless dispenser for hand sanitizer in a single unit. We focused on making iVIEW Clean compact so that the need for wall and floor space would be minimal, allowing iVIEW Clean units to be located anywhere. We also knew that the product had to have the full complement of control and creation capabilities as our Apollo™ and iBOX™ digital signage systems, enabling our clients to add it to their pre-existing digital signage networks and manage it from the same platform. And, finally, we started thinking about enhancements such as temperature scanning and touchscreen capabilities that we're offering as optional add-ons."

Jeff Taylor, Vice President of Product Development shared some of the product specifications and pointed out additional features. "iVIEW Clean is outfitted with a 21.5 inch vertical display and integrated digital signage player. The enclosure, mounting bracket, stand and base are all made of steel – making the system really durable – and the enclosure locks for security. The wall-mounted unit is 42 inches tall, 14 wide and 8.5 inches deep and the floor-mounted unit stands 77.5 inches tall. The built-in dispenser for hand sanitizer has a 33 oz. capacity and you can use liquid, gel or foam types."

Snyder added in conclusion, "For all kinds of organizations, iVIEW Clean is a win-win-win situation. iVIEW Clean gives them the ability to locate messaging and sanitizing where it's most needed and most effective. Dynamic video messaging calls attention to the hand sanitizer dispenser, which encourages a best safety practice. And while people are sanitizing their hands, they engage with screen content to become more aware, alert and better informed."

inLighten is a recognized leader in networked digital media solutions including digital signage products, self-service kiosks, on-hold and environment audio services, check-in and queueing systems and speech privacy solutions that empower clients to effectively and securely communicate with their intended audience to deliver an enhanced consumer experience. inLighten serves clients in financial services, higher education, healthcare, manufacturing, utility, governmental and not-for-profit sectors. inLighten headquarters and operations are located in Clarence, New York.

SOURCE inLighten