Ausblick: Morgan Stanley informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Deutsche Börse mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Alcoa zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Warum der Euro zum Dollar steigt - auch zum Franken etwas erholt
Microsoft-Chef: Bei Künstlicher Intelligenz achtsam bleiben - Microsoft-Aktie tiefer
Ingredion Aktie [Valor: 18574418 / ISIN: US4571871023]
17.10.2023 22:05:00

Ingredion to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 7, 2023

Ingredion
80.67 CHF 10.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its third quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023, before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call on November 7 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2022 annual net sales of nearly $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs®?innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors:  Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media:  Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


