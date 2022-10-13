Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ingredion Aktie
13.10.2022

Ingredion to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

Ingredion
80.67 CHF 10.26%
Ingredion

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, before the market opens on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call on November 3 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2021 annual net sales of nearly $7 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs®?innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


﻿

Nachrichten zu Ingredion Inc.

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich schwächer

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag wieder auf rotem Terrain, konnte aber zu Handelsende noch ins Plus drehen. Der deutsche Leitindex musste seine anfänglichen Gewinne zunächst abgeben, konnte aber nach einem Ausflug auf tiefrotes Terrain wieder zulegen. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

