Ingredion Aktie
07.02.2024

Ingredion to Present at CAGNY 2024 Conference

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced that Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Rob Ritchie, senior vice president, food & industrial ingredients, U.S./Canada & LATAM, will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) annual conference in Boca Raton, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at 4 p.m. ET. Interested participants may listen to the webcast and access the presentation slides on the Company's website under "Events and Presentations." A replay of the presentation and accompanying slides will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the webcast.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2023 annual net sales of approximately $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs®?innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


