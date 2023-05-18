Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'438 -0.7%  SPI 15'075 -0.7%  Dow 33'536 0.3%  DAX 16'163 1.3%  Euro 0.9751 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'367 1.0%  Gold 1'958 -1.2%  Bitcoin 24'220 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9054 0.8%  Öl 76.0 -1.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Konkurrenz zu Tesla: So wollen Nikola und Voltera bei Wasserstoff-Tankstellen zusammenarbeiten
Dow Jones-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den Dow Jones
Cisco-Aktie gesucht: Cisco macht mehr Gewinn - Aufträge sinken jedoch deutlich
Rekordstrafe für Meta im EU-Datenschutzstreit möglich - Meta-Aktie mit Plus
Microsoft, Goldman Sachs & Co. stellen Blockchain-Netzwerk für den Finanzmarkt vor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
On113454047UBS24476758Roche1203204Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Amazon645156Swiss Re12688156Moderna44811242NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Ingredion Aktie [Valor: 18574418 / ISIN: US4571871023]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.05.2023 23:04:04

Ingredion Releases 2022 Sustainability Report: Growing Forward Together

Ingredion
80.67 CHF 10.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today released its 2022 sustainability report, titled "Growing Forward Together." The report details progress against the Company’s 2030 sustainability goals and underscores its purpose to bring together the potential of people, nature, and technology to make life better.

"I am proud of the meaningful progress that we made against our 2030 sustainability goals, which includes significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, deepening stakeholder engagements, and advancing our efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive culture," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. "We are committed to building on our progress by continuing to focus on initiatives that create a more sustainable world for future generations.”

2022 sustainability highlights include:

  • Received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for 2030 emissions reduction targets
  • Partnered with HowGood to provide greater transparency and critical data enabling customers to achieve more sustainable outcomes
  • Promoted regenerative agriculture with customers and expanded projects with growers by 45,000 acres
  • Advanced goal to sustainably source 100% of Tier 1 priority crops (i.e., corn, tapioca, potato, stevia, and pulses) by 2025 and ended 2022 at 48%, up from 33% during the prior year

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2022 annual net sales of nearly $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Ingredion Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten