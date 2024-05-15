Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ingredion Aktie [Valor: 18574418 / ISIN: US4571871023]
Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 per Share

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on July 23, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2024.

About the Company
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2023 annual net sales of approximately $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs®?innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: corpcomm@ingredion.com


Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.

Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:

✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier

