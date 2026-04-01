Ingdan, Inc. Announces 2025 Annual Results



EQS Newswire / 01/04/2026 / 04:15 CET/CEST

Ingdan Posts Landmark Full-Year Results with 50.1% Revenue Growth, Backed by Robust AI Chip Demand and Expanding Proprietary Product Portfolio Highlights of the Annual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2025: Robust Revenue Growth: Group revenue surged by 50.1% year-on-year to RMB15,206.7 million, driven by heightened demand for AI computing power and a strategic expansion into high-growth AI application markets.

Strong Profitability: Gross profit increased by 24.1% to RMB1,104.2 million. Net profit was approximately RMB310.2 million, up 13.4%; profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company grew by a robust 13.1% to RMB214.8 million, demonstrating effective monetization of its platform and operational efficiency.

Building on the substantial investments made in large-scale AI computing power and proprietary products in 2025, the Company is confident that its revenue growth trajectory will accelerate in 2026.

HONG KONG SAR -



2025 Full Year Financial Highlights



Benefiting from continued robust AI computing power demand and a significant uptick in chip requirements across AI technology-related industries, the Group's revenue for the year reached approximately RMB15,206.7 million, comprising 62.6% from technology solutions, 37.0% from distribution business, and 0.4% from proprietary products — representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 50.1% from RMB10,129.1 million in 2024. The Group's gross profit was approximately RMB1,104.2 million, up 24.1% year-on-year. Operating profit was approximately RMB532.4 million, up 24.4% year-on-year. Net profit after tax was approximately RMB310.2 million, up 13.4% year-on-year. Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was approximately RMB214.8 million, up 13.1% year-on-year.



As at December 31, 2025, the Group's cash and bank balances (including pledged deposits) amounted to RMB1,264.3 million, bank loans stood at RMB2,628.0 million. The total number of issued ordinary shares was 1,644,262,732 shares, with basic weighted average shares of 1,582,928,000 shares.



Deepening AI Computing Power Supply Chain: Comtech Continuously Empowering Industry Innovation



In the current strategic growth phase of the global semiconductor industry, the synergistic evolution of AI, cloud computing, and IoT technologies — combined with breakthroughs in humanoid robotics — is driving exponential growth in global computing power demand. This trend is not only spurring iterative demand for high-performance computing chips such as GPUs and ASICs, but also accelerating technological upgrades across the entire industry chain, including high-speed storage chips and intelligent networking equipment.



Against this backdrop, the Group's core business unit, Comtech ("Comtech") — a technology services platform for the chip industry — serves as a core supplier in the AI computing power supply chain, and is deeply engaged in the development of global computing power networks, with its service coverage spanning data centers, AI servers, AI switches, optical modules, and a wide range of AI application sectors. Comtech collaborates closely with leading global chip manufacturers, acting as an authorized distributor for over 80 core suppliers, including NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, and SanDisk, and many leading domestic chipmakers.



Leveraging years of deep market expertise, Comtech has accumulated extensive technical experience and industrial resources, enabling it to provide chip application solutions and supply chain management services to tens of thousands of downstream clients. Utilizing proprietary AI technologies, large language models (LLMs), and specialized knowledge bases, Comtech delivers intelligent and automated solutions in chip selection, hardware design, software development, and system integration, significantly enhancing product performance and reliability.



Comtech's proprietary product line is entering a new era of AI acceleration. The Company holds multiple proprietary intellectual property rights in AI chip applications and intelligent supply chain, including an intelligent algorithm library, industry-specific large language models, an intelligent hardware design platform, an adaptive system architecture, and a broad portfolio of innovative technology patents. Its subsidiary, Kepler Lab, has successfully developed SOM-level proprietary products based on core chips including NVIDIA Jetson and Xilinx FPGA. Benchmarked against international advanced standards, these domestically developed AI edge computing products have achieved mass shipments to customers including customs authorities and banks, and are being actively expanded into emerging sectors such as robotics, medical devices, and autonomous driving. With high gross margins and a customer base that naturally overlaps with the Company's traditional distribution business, this proprietary product line is poised to establish a second growth curve — marking the Company's strategic transformation from a supply chain service provider to a technology value-added service provider, and opening compelling new possibilities for the Group's long-term value creation.



As at December 31, 2025, Comtech's adjusted distribution cost ("ADC") inventory amounted to approximately RMB772.0 million. For the year ended December 31, 2025, ADC inventory turnover for Comtech was approximately 21 days.



Ingdan Technology Accelerates Strategic Positioning: AI Servers and Talent Development Advancing in Tandem



AI Computing Center Business: Precisely Capturing Domestic Computing Power Demand



In view of accelerating global AI technological advancement and sustained growth in domestic computing power demand, universities, medical schools, and research institutions have an increasingly urgent need for self-controllable, high-performance AI computing power. The Group's intelligent computing power technology and services platform Ingdan Technology ("Ingdan Technology"), is capitalizing on the import-substitution opportunity by strategically deploying its AI server business and making large-scale investments in AIDC (AI Data Center) computing power center operations and proprietary product development.



Through deep collaboration with Huawei and leveraging the Ascend 910 chip, Ingdan Technology has launched the DeepSeek all-in-one workstation to precisely address the core computing power needs of scientific researchers. The DeepSeek all-in-one workstation features stable computing performance, robust data security, and full technological autonomy — achieving a distinctive competitive advantage through the combination of leading manufacturer endorsement and customized services.



Ingdan Academy: Talent Development Surges More Than Fourfold, Supporting National Semiconductor Strategy



Leveraging the Group's extensive resources and technological expertise in the chip industry, Ingdan Academy introduces world-leading chip application technologies and is dedicated to developing talent in chip application and AI. To date, Ingdan Academy has cumulatively trained over 9,000 chip application engineers — surpassing the previous milestone of 2,000 by more than fourfold — serving over 1,200 enterprises and supplying a large number of high-quality professionals to the chip and AI industries. Through continuous talent training and technical support, Ingdan Academy is working to help Shenzhen become a global center for chip application and AI, contributing to the development of the nation's semiconductor industry.



Chief Executive Officer's Outlook



Mr. Jeffrey Kang, Chairmanand CEO of Ingdan, Inc., commented: "2025 has been a year of profound milestone significance in the Company's development journey. Building on the substantial investments made in large-scale AI computing power and proprietary products throughout 2025, we are confident that our revenue growth trajectory will accelerate in 2026.The astonishing growth in AI computing power demand has fully validated the Group's forward-looking strategic positioning across the AI chip application value chain.Looking ahead, we anticipate significant performance improvement driven by robust and sustained growth in demand for AI chips, GPUs, and storage networking chips. Supported by a robust bank financing framework, we expect sales to major customers to grow substantially — injecting powerful momentum into the Group's exceptional performance growth in 2026 and laying a solid foundation.



We are full of confidence in the Group's future development, and we extend our sincere gratitude to every shareholder, customer, and business partner for their continued trust and support."



Cautionary Statement



The information contained herein has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein by the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives. The information contained herein should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time and is subject to change without notice. The Company does not undertake to update the information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof.



This document is not intended to provide, and you should not rely upon it for, a complete or comprehensive analysis of the Company's financial or operating condition or prospects. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.



This document may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events as of the dates indicated herein. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company and its affiliates, advisers and representatives undertake no obligation and make no commitment to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the relevant date.

Hashtag: #Comtech #Ingdan #AI #IC #Chips #humanoid #Intel #AMD #Sandisk #NVIDIA #Tech #RevenueGrowth #TechGrowth #AIInvestment #ProprietaryProducts #KeplerLab #Comtech #IngdanTechnology #IngdanAcademy #AIAcceleration #TechTransformation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2026 - Ingdan, Inc. ("Ingdan" or the "Company," Stock Code: 400.HK; together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), an innovative technology services platform group, today announced its audited consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2025 ("2025" or "the Year"). The results reflect a landmark year of performance, further cementing the Company's position at the core of the AI industry value chain. The Group serves as an ecosystem services platform anchored in AI chips, with a strategic focus on AI computing power centers and AI smart terminals. The Company is dedicated to building an AI industry connector with broad industrial linkages. Its core positioning is to bridge upstream AI chip technology with the needs of downstream innovation enterprises. The Group has established deep partnerships with world-leading chip manufacturers including NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, and SanDisk. Leveraging chip distribution as its gateway, the Group provides customers with an integrated, full-chain service covering technology solutions, supply chain services, technical training, and after-sales operation and maintenance — connecting the ecosystem service chain from chip supply to end-application deployment, and empowering the industrialization of AI technology.Benefiting from continued robust AI computing power demand and a significant uptick in chip requirements across AI technology-related industries, the Group's revenue for the year reached approximately, comprisingfrom technology solutions,from distribution business, andfrom proprietary products — representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 50.1% from RMB10,129.1 million in 2024. The Group's gross profit was approximately RMB1,104.2 million, up 24.1% year-on-year. Operating profit was approximately RMB532.4 million, up 24.4% year-on-year. Net profit after tax was approximately RMB310.2 million, up 13.4% year-on-year. Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was approximately RMB214.8 million, up 13.1% year-on-year.As at December 31, 2025, the Group's cash and bank balances (including pledged deposits) amounted to RMB1,264.3 million, bank loans stood at RMB2,628.0 million. The total number of issued ordinary shares was 1,644,262,732 shares, with basic weighted average shares ofshares.In the current strategic growth phase of the global semiconductor industry, the synergistic evolution of AI, cloud computing, and IoT technologies — combined with breakthroughs in humanoid robotics — is driving exponential growth in global computing power demand. This trend is not only spurring iterative demand for high-performance computing chips such as GPUs and ASICs, but also accelerating technological upgrades across the entire industry chain, including high-speed storage chips and intelligent networking equipment.Against this backdrop, the Group's core business unit, Comtech ("Comtech") — a technology services platform for the chip industry — serves as a core supplier in the AI computing power supply chain, and is deeply engaged in the development of global computing power networks, with its service coverage spanning data centers, AI servers, AI switches, optical modules, and a wide range of AI application sectors. Comtech collaborates closely with leading global chip manufacturers, acting as an authorized distributor for over 80 core suppliers, including NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, and SanDisk, and many leading domestic chipmakers.Leveraging years of deep market expertise, Comtech has accumulated extensive technical experience and industrial resources, enabling it to provide chip application solutions and supply chain management services to tens of thousands of downstream clients. Utilizing proprietary AI technologies, large language models (LLMs), and specialized knowledge bases, Comtech delivers intelligent and automated solutions in chip selection, hardware design, software development, and system integration, significantly enhancing product performance and reliability.Comtech's proprietary product line is entering a new era of AI acceleration. The Company holds multiple proprietary intellectual property rights in AI chip applications and intelligent supply chain, including an intelligent algorithm library, industry-specific large language models, an intelligent hardware design platform, an adaptive system architecture, and a broad portfolio of innovative technology patents. Its subsidiary, Kepler Lab, has successfully developed SOM-level proprietary products based on core chips including NVIDIA Jetson and Xilinx FPGA. Benchmarked against international advanced standards, these domestically developed AI edge computing products have achieved mass shipments to customers including customs authorities and banks, and are being actively expanded into emerging sectors such as robotics, medical devices, and autonomous driving. With high gross margins and a customer base that naturally overlaps with the Company's traditional distribution business, this proprietary product line is poised to establish a second growth curve — marking the Company's strategic transformation from a supply chain service provider to a technology value-added service provider, and opening compelling new possibilities for the Group's long-term value creation.As at December 31, 2025, Comtech's adjusted distribution cost ("ADC") inventory amounted to approximately RMB772.0 million. For the year ended December 31, 2025, ADC inventory turnover for Comtech was approximately 21 days.In view of accelerating global AI technological advancement and sustained growth in domestic computing power demand, universities, medical schools, and research institutions have an increasingly urgent need for self-controllable, high-performance AI computing power. The Group's intelligent computing power technology and services platform Ingdan Technology ("Ingdan Technology"), is capitalizing on the import-substitution opportunity by strategically deploying its AI server business and making large-scale investments in AIDC (AI Data Center) computing power center operations and proprietary product development.Through deep collaboration with Huawei and leveraging the Ascend 910 chip, Ingdan Technology has launched the DeepSeek all-in-one workstation to precisely address the core computing power needs of scientific researchers. The DeepSeek all-in-one workstation features stable computing performance, robust data security, and full technological autonomy — achieving a distinctive competitive advantage through the combination of leading manufacturer endorsement and customized services.Leveraging the Group's extensive resources and technological expertise in the chip industry, Ingdan Academy introduces world-leading chip application technologies and is dedicated to developing talent in chip application and AI. To date, Ingdan Academy has cumulatively trained over 9,000 chip application engineers — surpassing the previous milestone of 2,000 by more than fourfold — serving over 1,200 enterprises and supplying a large number of high-quality professionals to the chip and AI industries. Through continuous talent training and technical support, Ingdan Academy is working to help Shenzhen become a global center for chip application and AI, contributing to the development of the nation's semiconductor industry., commented:The information contained herein has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein by the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives. The information contained herein should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time and is subject to change without notice. The Company does not undertake to update the information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof.This document is not intended to provide, and you should not rely upon it for, a complete or comprehensive analysis of the Company's financial or operating condition or prospects. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.This document may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events as of the dates indicated herein. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company and its affiliates, advisers and representatives undertake no obligation and make no commitment to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the relevant date.Hashtag: #Comtech #Ingdan #AI #IC #Chips #humanoid #Intel #AMD #Sandisk #NVIDIA #Tech #RevenueGrowth #TechGrowth #AIInvestment #ProprietaryProducts #KeplerLab #Comtech #IngdanTechnology #IngdanAcademy #AIAcceleration #TechTransformation The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Ingdan, Inc. Ingdan, Inc. (Stock Code: 400.HK) is an ecosystem services platform anchored in AI chips, with a strategic focus on AI computing power centers and AI smart terminals. The Company is dedicated to building an AI industry connector with broad industrial linkages. Its core positioning is to bridge upstream AI chip technology with the needs of downstream innovation enterprises. Leveraging chip distribution as its gateway, the Company provides customers with an integrated, full-chain service covering technology solutions, supply chain services, technical training, and after-sales operation and maintenance — connecting the ecosystem service chain from chip supply to end-application deployment, and empowering the industrialization of AI technology.



Headquartered in Shenzhen, the Group operates offices and branches across major cities in China, including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Wuhan, Chengdu, Nanjing, Hangzhou, and Xi'an, as well as representative offices in Singapore and Japan. The Group's core businesses are Comtech — a technology services platform for the chip industry; and Ingdan Technology — a platform providing intelligent computing power technology and services.



For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.ingdangroup.com

News Source: Ingdan, Inc.

News Source: Ingdan, Inc. 01/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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