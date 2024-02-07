Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'210 -0.3%  SPI 14'654 -0.3%  Dow 38'712 0.5%  DAX 16'922 -0.7%  Euro 0.9424 0.7%  EStoxx50 4'679 -0.3%  Gold 2'035 -0.1%  Bitcoin 38'165 1.8%  Dollar 0.8748 0.6%  Öl 79.0 0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Swatch1225515Novo Nordisk129508879Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405
Top News
Investment-Tipp Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie: Baader Bank bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Schweizer Anleger seit drei Monaten in Kauflaune: Welche SMI-Aktien besonders in der Gunst der Anleger stehen
ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Analyse: ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie von Jefferies & Company Inc. mit Hold bewertet
Hannover Rück-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. vergibt Buy an Hannover Rück-Aktie
Wie Experten die Mercedes-Benz-Aktie im Januar einstuften
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

ING Group Aktie [Valor: 33292346 / ISIN: NL0011821202]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.02.2024 19:30:00

ING receives summons from investors

finanzen.net zero ING Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ING Group
11.23 CHF -1.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ING receives summons from investors

Today ING and certain board members were served with a writ of summons for litigation in The Netherlands on behalf of investors who claim to have suffered financial losses in connection with ING’s disclosures on historic shortcomings in its financial economic crime policies, related risk management and control systems, the investigation by and settlement with the Dutch authorities in 2018 and related risks for ING.

Over the past years we have disclosed that we have become aware that certain parties might, among other things, seek to commence legal proceedings against ING in connection with the subject matter of the settlement.

We do not agree with the allegations and will defend ourselves against these and the claimed damages of around €500 million. We follow IFRS rules for taking legal provisions and would disclose material amounts in that regard if and when applicable – which currently is not the case.

Other than that, we have no further comment at this moment.

Note for editors

For further information on ING, please visit www.ing.com. Frequent news updates can be found in the Newsroom or via the @ING_news X feed. Photos of ING operations, buildings and its executives are available for download at Flickr.

Press enquiries  Investor enquiries
Raymond Vermeulen ING Group Investor Relations
+31 20 576 6369 Investor.Relations@ing.com
Raymond.Vermeulen@ing.com@ing.com  

ING PROFILE
ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is: empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank’s more than 60,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).

Sustainability is an integral part of ING’s strategy, evidenced by ING’s leading position in sector benchmarks. ING's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating by MSCI was affirmed 'AA' in July 2023. As of August 2022, Sustainalytics considers ING’s management of ESG material risk to be ‘strong’, and in June 2022 ING received an ESG rating of 'strong' from S&P Global Ratings. ING Group shares are also included in major sustainability and ESG index products of leading providers Euronext, STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell.

Important legal information
Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about ING Groep N.V. and/ or ING Bank N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No 596/2014 (‘Market Abuse Regulation’).

ING Group’s annual accounts are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (‘IFRS- EU’). In preparing the financial information in this document, except as described otherwise, the same accounting principles are applied as in the 2022 ING Group consolidated annual accounts. The financial statements for 2023 are in progress and may be subject to adjustments from subsequent events. All figures in this document are unaudited. Small differences are possible in the tables due to rounding.

Certain of the statements contained herein are not historical facts, including, without limitation, certain statements made of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic conditions and customer behaviour, in particular economic conditions in ING’s core markets, including changes affecting currency exchange rates and the regional and global economic impact of the invasion of Russia into Ukraine and related international response measures (2) ongoing and residual effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and related response measures on economic conditions in countries in which ING operates (3) changes affecting interest rate levels (4) any default of a major market participant and related market disruption (5) changes in performance of financial markets, including in Europe and developing markets (6) fiscal uncertainty in Europe and the United States (7) discontinuation of or changes in ‘benchmark’ indices (8) Inflation and deflation in our principal markets (9) changes in conditions in the credit and capital markets generally, including changes in borrower and counterparty creditworthiness (10) failures of banks falling under the scope of state compensation schemes (11) non- compliance with or changes in laws and regulations, including those concerning financial services, financial economic crimes and tax laws, and the interpretation and application thereof (12) geopolitical risks, political instabilities and policies and actions of governmental and regulatory authorities, including in connection with the invasion of Russia into Ukraine and the related international response measures (13) legal and regulatory risks in certain countries with less developed legal and regulatory frameworks (14) prudential supervision and regulations, including in relation to stress tests and regulatory restrictions on dividends and distributions (also among members of the group) (15) ING’s ability to meet minimum capital and other prudential regulatory requirements (16) changes in regulation of US commodities and derivatives businesses of ING and its customers (17) application of bank recovery and resolution regimes, including write down and conversion powers in relation to our securities (18) outcome of current and future litigation, enforcement proceedings, investigations or other regulatory actions, including claims by customers or stakeholders who feel misled or treated unfairly, and other conduct issues (19) changes in tax laws and regulations and risks of non-compliance or investigation in connection with tax laws, including FATCA (20) operational and IT risks, such as system disruptions or failures, breaches of security, cyber-attacks, human error, changes in operational practices or inadequate controls including in respect of third parties with which we do business (21) risks and challenges related to cybercrime including the effects of cyberattacks and changes in legislation and regulation related to cybersecurity and data privacy (22) changes in general competitive factors, including ability to increase or maintain market share (23) inability to protect our intellectual property and infringement claims by third parties (24) inability of counterparties to meet financial obligations or ability to enforce rights against such counterparties (25) changes in credit ratings (26) business, operational, regulatory, reputation, transition and other risks and challenges in connection with climate change and ESG-related matters, including data gathering and reporting (27) inability to attract and retain key personnel (28) future liabilities under defined benefit retirement plans (29) failure to manage business risks, including in connection with use of models, use of derivatives, or maintaining appropriate policies and guidelines (30) changes in capital and credit markets, including interbank funding, as well as customer deposits, which provide the liquidity and capital required to fund our operations, and (31) the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the most recent annual report of ING Groep N.V. (including the Risk Factors contained therein) and ING’s more recent disclosures, including press releases, which are available on www.ING.com.

This document may contain ESG-related material that has been prepared by ING on the basis of publicly available information, internally developed data and other third-party sources believed to be reliable. ING has not sought to independently verify information obtained from public and third-party sources and makes no representations or warranties as to accuracy, completeness, reasonableness or reliability of such information.

Materiality, as used in the context of ESG, is distinct from, and should not be confused with, such term as defined in the Market Abuse Regulation or as defined for Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’) reporting purposes. Any issues identified as material for purposes of ESG in this document are therefore not necessarily material as defined in the Market Abuse Regulation or for SEC reporting purposes. In addition, there is currently no single, globally recognized set of accepted definitions in assessing whether activities are "green” or "sustainable.” Without limiting any of the statements contained herein, we make no representation or warranty as to whether any of our securities constitutes a green or sustainable security or conforms to present or future investor expectations or objectives for green or sustainable investing. For information on characteristics of a security, use of proceeds, a description of applicable project(s) and/or any other relevant information, please reference the offering documents for such security.

This document may contain inactive textual addresses to internet websites operated by us and third parties. Reference to such websites is made for information purposes only, and information found at such websites is not incorporated by reference into this document. ING does not make any representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy or completeness of, or take any responsibility for, any information found at any websites operated by third parties. ING specifically disclaims any liability with respect to any information found at websites operated by third parties. ING cannot guarantee that websites operated by third parties remain available following the publication of this document, or that any information found at such websites will not change following the filing of this document. Many of those factors are beyond ING’s control.

Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of ING speak only as of the date they are made, and ING assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ING Group

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ING Group

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
05.02.24 ING Group Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
02.02.24 ING Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
02.02.24 ING Group Buy UBS AG
02.02.24 ING Group Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.02.24 ING Group Halten DZ BANK
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

11:37 Börse Aktuell – Die magische 17.000-Punkte-Marke
10:40 Q1 2024 Metals Update
09:40 SMI kommt nicht in Schwung
09:37 SG-Marktüberblick: 07.02.2024
07:24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips im Ausbruchsmodus
06.02.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Adecco Group AG, Lonza Group AG
05.02.24 Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
02.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
31.01.24 Der Körper wirkt Wunder
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'712.47 19.37 8JSSMU
Short 11'946.48 13.87 OFSSMU
Short 12'383.62 8.99 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'210.25 07.02.2024 17:31:33
Long 10'755.03 18.88 SSQMQU
Long 10'499.00 13.22 SSOMSU
Long 10'112.15 8.99 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ING Group 12.23 0.00% ING Group

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie knickt ein: UBS mit Quartalsverlust aber Rekord-Jahresgewinn - Dividendenplus, Aktienrückkäufe und ehgeiziges Kostensenkungsziel verkündet
Darum bleibt der Euro zum Dollar unter Druck - zum Franken kaum bewegt
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gewinnt am Nachmittag
Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Novartis scheinbar in fortgeschrittenen Gesprächen zum Kauf von MorphoSys - MorphoSys fast 30 Prozent höher
Palantir beim Umsatz über den Erwartungen: Palantir-Aktie mit Kurssprung
Aufregung nach Zahlenvorlage bei Swatch: CEO Nick Hayek beleidigt Investoren und Analysten
Super Micro-Vorstandsmitglied kauft Aktien: Super Micro Computer-Aktie stabil
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Meyer Burger startet Zusammenarbeit mit Marktplatz Otovo
NIO Aktie News: NIO tendiert am Mittwochnachmittag tiefer
Roche-Aktie schwächelt: UBS senkt Roche-Kursziel nach Quartalszahlen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit