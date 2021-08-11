SMI 12’394 0.3%  SPI 15’861 0.2%  Dow 35’485 0.6%  DAX 15’826 0.4%  Euro 1.0824 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’206 0.4%  Gold 1’753 1.4%  Bitcoin 42’897 1.9%  Dollar 0.9220 -0.1%  Öl 71.6 1.0% 

Infrastructure Plans to Assist Growth for Portland Cement in the US

CLEVELAND, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group study, Global Portland Cement, discusses the future growth of portland cement. In context, as The New York Times reported on August 10, "The Senate gave overwhelming bipartisan approval on Tuesday to a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to rebuild the nation's deteriorating roads and bridges…."

Demand for portland cement in the United States totaled 95.2 million metric tons in 2020, accounting for 80% of regional demand.

A massive infrastructure bill will greatly support demand for portland cement through the repair and replacement of bridges and roads.

High levels of cement demand in the US are a function of the country's massive population and wealth, which generate considerable construction activity. However, the intensity of cement consumption – compared to building construction spending and population size – is low by global standards:

  • The US possesses a massive existing building stock and highly developed public infrastructure and does not require the same levels of cement as industrializing and urbanizing countries.
  • In addition, wood-framed buildings are very popular in the US, limiting the amount of cement required for construction.

