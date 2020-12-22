SMI 10’403 1.0%  SPI 12’979 1.0%  Dow 30’016 -0.7%  DAX 13’418 1.3%  Euro 1.0821 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’497 1.4%  Gold 1’861 -0.9%  Bitcoin 20’993 3.8%  Dollar 0.8894 0.3%  Öl 49.8 -2.0% 
22.12.2020 23:42:00

Infrastructure Masons Inducts Industry Luminaries to the IM Hall of Fame

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Masons 2020 Award Ceremony was held virtually on December 16th at 12pm PST featuring the winners of the Luminary Awards who will be inducted into the IM Hall of Fame.

The Luminary Awards were given to those individuals who exemplify the values of the Infrastructure Masons organization. These winners have aligned their efforts with the core concepts of the iMason's brand and have contributed to the digital infrastructure industry with a powerful force. The Infrastructure Masons recognizes these leaders and congratulates their achievements as they are inducted into the iMason's Hall of Fame.

2020 is the first year for the Luminary Awards and each 2020 award winner will be the first to be inducted into the iMason's Hall of Fame.

2020 Luminaries...

Christian Belady, Vice President at Microsoft 

Dean Nelson, CEO Virtual Power Systems 

Eddie Schutter, CTO at Switch 

Jim Smith, Advisor at Equinix 

Joe Kava, Data Center Engineering & Operations Executive at Google 

Maricel Cerruti, Director of Marketing & Business Development at Teledata 

Mark Monroe, Data Center Advanced Development at Microsoft 

Noelle Walsh, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft

Oliver Jones, Chief Executive at Chayora 

Peter Gross, Chairman of the Board of Directors at VPS

Rob Roy, Founder & CEO at Switch

Tom Furlong, VP Site Operations at Facebook

"It is a privilege to be able to recognize the substantial contributions to the Digital Infrastructure Industry of these leaders by inducting them into the iMasons Hall of Fame. They are the Builders of the Digital Age and will be an inspiration for many future generations" - Jeff Omelchuck and Simon Allen – Executive Directors Infrastructure Masons

ABOUT INFRASTRUCTURE MASONS 

Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders who represent over $150Bn in infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. The organization is guided by an Advisory Council comprised of global leaders who manage some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. The iMasons vision is to Unite the Builders of the Digital Age by enabling our global membership to Connect, Grow, and Give Back. Members leave their companies at the door and connect as individuals. iMasons has four strategic industry priorities – increase Awareness, enhance Education opportunities, champion Diversity & Inclusion, and inspire Sustainability through deep member engagement. Visit the website at www.imasons.org.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infrastructure-masons-inducts-industry-luminaries-to-the-im-hall-of-fame-301197841.html

SOURCE Infrastructure Masons

