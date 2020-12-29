SMI 10’678 0.7%  SPI 13’318 0.8%  Dow 30’304 -0.3%  DAX 13’761 -0.2%  Euro 1.0835 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’581 0.2%  Gold 1’877 0.2%  Bitcoin 23’526 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8848 -0.5%  Öl 51.1 0.3% 
29.12.2020 19:52:00

InfraServ Expands to West Coast with Gateway Dealer Network's Acquisition of Bobcat Southwest

ST. LOUIS and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InfraServ US, LLC, an industrial equipment dealership and services platform, announced today that it has acquired the Bobcat Southwest dealership group. The acquisition will be completed through InfraServ's subsidiary, Gateway Dealer Network, a leading provider of Bobcat® and Doosan®-branded industrial equipment sales, parts and service, and rental services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bobcat Southwest, based in San Diego, CA, is a full-service Bobcat dealership group offering new and used sales, parts and service, and rentals across six locations in Southern California and Nevada. With the closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate 25 locations spanning 10 states across the Midwest, Southeastern and Western United States.

"Reputation is everything in our industry, and Bobcat Southwest has a reputation for providing premiere service to its growing list of customers. We are thrilled to expand our geographic footprint and continue to earn our customers' trust by supplying high-quality new and rental equipment as well as parts and service," said Mike Allen, CEO of Gateway Dealer Network.   

"We look forward to a bright future with the Gateway Dealer Network team. They share our consistent commitment to customers, culture and valued employees, and we know that we will reach great heights by leveraging our combined services, knowledgeable salespeople and dedicated factory trained professional technicians," said Rich Fuller, Founder of Bobcat Southwest.

About Gateway Dealer Network: Gateway Dealer Network, founded in 1990 and based in St. Louis, MO, operates principally as a provider of Bobcat® and Doosan®-branded industrial equipment sales, parts and service, and rental services across its footprint of dealership locations spanning 8 states. For more information, please visit www.gatewaydealer.com.

About Bobcat Southwest: Bobcat Southwest is the dealer of choice for compact and construction equipment in Southern California and Nevada. With six locations and an extensive inventory of new and used equipment, and factory trained professionals in our parts, service and equipment rental departments, we are committed to keeping you working. For more information, please visit www.bobcatsouthwest.com

