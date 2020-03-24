Infrared Cameras Inc Donates Thermal Imaging Devices to Aid in Fight Against COVID-19

BEAUMONT, Texas, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the heightened international concern about the spread of COVID-19, a Texas-based company's technology and training have been a valuable resource to businesses and health care providers looking for a means to prevent the transmission of the disease through early detection measures.

In response to the outbreak of the coronavirus in late 2019, Infrared Cameras Inc donated 235 infrared thermometers to authorities in China and other locations to equip the country with necessary tools to combat the crisis. Because fever is an indicator of infectious disease, the infrared technology can be used adjunctively in a mass screening process to quickly detect elevated temperatures and identify potentially ill individuals.

The donated products are ICI's HotSpot IR non-contact infrared thermometers. These small, extremely precise handheld devices fit easily in a lab coat pocket. Readings can be taken as far away as 15 cm from the target zone, making them a safe and sanitary preliminary screening option. Additionally, alarms can be set to sound at specific temperature zones to simplify the screening process.

Since 1995, Infrared Cameras Inc (ICI) has been providing thermal infrared cameras and systems for a broad spectrum of industries including: medical, agricultural, industrial, electrical and more. The company supplies some of the most reputable universities and companies in the world with thermal cameras.

You can find more information about Infrared Cameras Inc and its products at infraredcameras.com/

About Infrared Cameras Inc.

Infrared Cameras Inc. has been designing and manufacturing infrared cameras, equipment, systems, and software to a wide variety of industries since 1995. ICI also offers custom designs, calibration, repairs, rentals, and thermography training to businesses and individuals all over the globe. ICI's goal is to develop and manufacture the most sensitive, accurate, and competitively priced infrared cameras in the world.

