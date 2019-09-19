19.09.2019 00:05:00

Infoverity Named A Best Place to Work in 2019 by Columbus Business First

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infoverity, a leading systems integrator and global IT services firm, was named a "Best Place to Work in 2019" this week by Columbus Business First. Infoverity earned this prestigious credential based on workplace satisfaction surveys administered independently by Quantum Workplace.

Infoverity employees will be honored at an awards luncheon on November 14, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Columbus.

Infoverity has grown rapidly in recent years with three year sales growth of nearly 200 percent. Founded in 2011, Infoverity started with just three employees and now has more than 100. In 2018, Infoverity became 100& employee-owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

"We're very proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Work," said Matt Wienke, Infoverity's President. "People come to Infoverity to learn and grow. Our open and innovative company culture, reinforced by our ESOP, helps us to develop and retain the very best talent."

Interested applicants can visit http://www.Infoverity.com/careers for more information on career opportunities at the company.

About Infoverity

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading systems integrator and global professional services firm that provides MDM and PIM Strategy and Implementation, Data Governance and Analytics, Content Management, Data Integration, Enterprise Hosting and Managed Services that help large enterprises in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial and healthcare sectors to simplify and maximize the value of their information. Infoverity, a 100% employee-owned company, is on the Inc. 5000, recognized by IDG's Computerworld as one of the Best Places to Work in IT, as a Wonderful Workplace for Young Professionals and as a "Best Place to Work" by Inc. Magazine and Business First. Infoverity's global headquarters is in Dublin, Ohio, the EMEA headquarters and Global Development Center is in Valencia, Spain and additional offices are located in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Norway and Russia. For more information on Infoverity solutions, visit Infoverity.com, follow @Infoverity on Twitter, or contact us today.

 

