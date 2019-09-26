<
26.09.2019 15:56:00

Infosys Wins UN Global Climate Action Award for 'Carbon Neutral Now' Category

Recognized for its dedicated efforts towards climate change action 

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has won the prestigious United Nations Global Climate Action Award in the 'Climate Neutral Now' category. Infosys is the only corporate from India to earn the recognition for its efforts to combat climate change. The announcement of the winners came shortly, after the UN Climate Summit in New York was convened by UN Secretary General António Guterres.

The award will be presented to Infosys at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Santiago, Chile (December 2019).

The UN Global Climate Action Awards are organized by the Momentum for Change initiative of the UN Climate Change Secretariat. The award winning projects are recognized for their innovative solutions that address climate change, and help drive progress on many other sustainable development goals, such as poverty alleviation, gender equality and economic opportunity.

Announcing the award, Niclas Svenningsen, Manager of the UN Climate Change Global Climate Action Programme, said, "This year, we had over 670 incredible applications for the UN Global Climate Action Award. It is our pleasure to award Infosys. Their pledge to become carbon neutral serves as a beacon, guiding us towards a more sustainable future for all. Infosys has implemented energy efficiency measures and switched to renewable energy, while offsetting any remaining emissions through its carbon offset projects. Infosys is helping the world transition to a low-carbon future - providing a shining example of a scalable and replicable climate solution."

Infosys began its action to combat climate change in 2008, with an assessment of its carbon footprint. In 2011, Infosys made a voluntary commitment to the United Nations to become carbon neutral. The company has been on an accelerated plan focusing on energy efficiency, renewable energy (RE) and offsetting emissions. Infosys' vision for a low carbon future is evident from the commitment the company made, significantly ahead of 2015 Paris climate change agreement. Additionally, in October 2018, Infosys also pledged to demonstrate its commitment to moving to a low carbon economy, at the 'Climate Neutral Now' platform by UNFCCC.

Key achievements:

  • Infosys has some of the most energy efficient campuses across the world
  • Infosys is the first signatory to the RE100 global campaign and is transitioning to renewable energy for all its electricity needs
  • The company reduced its per capita energy consumption by over 51 percent since 2008
  • 46 percent of the company's electricity came from RE sources in FY2019, which included about 49 megawatt (MW) from owned solar plants
  • Infosys has a portfolio of large community based emissions reduction or offset projects to compensate for emissions outside Infosys' boundaries. These projects not only address climate change, but also benefit over 100,000 families today, contributing to the socio-economic development of rural India.

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "At Infosys, what started as an endeavor to become carbon neutral, has turned into a journey of fulfilment and hope. This has been possible with our strategy to integrate carbon neutrality with sustainable development. This UN award is a validation of our commitment and progress towards supporting the cause of climate change."

To know more about this award, please visit https://unfccc.int/climate-action/momentum-for-change/climate-neutral-now/infosys

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this presentation concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For further information, please contact: PR_Global@infosys.com

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infosys

