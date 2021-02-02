Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been selected by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), a global leader in the renewable energy industry, as a strategic partner for SAP S/4HANA implementation to deliver a globally harmonized ERP system. The implementation will enable Siemens Gamesa to become an agile, global organization driving digitalization, while enhancing its digital capabilities, offering, and competitive positioning.

Infosys successfully implemented a Greenfield SAP S/4HANA solution across 7 countries, replacing 2 legacy ERP systems. Infosys and Siemens Gamesa teams co-engineered and built a solution template that helped reduce redundancy across business processes and technology landscapes in record time. The solution is designed to enhance business efficiency across the value chain and reduce time-to-market. This transformation will enable real-time reporting, a digitally enabled workforce, reduced go-to-market time and is the core of Siemens Gamesa's next-generation applications landscape. Siemens Gamesa has further engaged Infosys for an industrialized rollout across 50+ countries, 22 manufacturing plants covering all business units (including onshore, offshore, services and corporate functions), leveraging Infosys Cobalt.

Alan Feeley, CIO of Siemens Gamesa, said, "Implementing a single S/4HANA system across all business units and regions is a core component of our company-wide strategy towards process efficiency, standardization and industrialization. These first go live steps across 7 countries, supporting all business types, have proven the value of the greenfield approach chosen, achieving a stable productive environment around Hybrid Azure cloud by Infosys. This single and global setup provides an almost Zero "change the standard" approach giving confidence towards sustainable cost management & upgrade proofing for the future. Infosys has demonstrated admirable 'staying power' and has delivered a solid product whilst fulfilling our expectations of being a partner in full."

Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Manufacturing Head, Infosys, said, "An efficient ERP system is critical for business continuity, especially today. Our strategic partnership with Siemens Gamesa will take their digital transformation journey to its next phase as we work towards delivering innovation via business process harmonization and technology leadership, leveraging Infosys Cobalt. We believe, this collaboration will enable SGRE to achieve stronger market positioning in the post-pandemic world."

