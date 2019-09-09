Infosys Collaborates With Microsoft to Enable Digital Transformation for JG Summit Holdings, Inc, Philippines

MANILA, Philippines and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, in collaboration with Microsoft, today announced a long-term strategic partnership with JG Summit Holdings, Inc, one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates, headquartered in Manila, Philippines. As technology services partner, Infosys will help formulate and execute the digital transformation strategy for JG Summit, based on Microsoft Azure, an open, hyper-scale, enterprise-grade cloud platform, along with SAP S/4 HANA.

The collaboration between Microsoft and Infosys will offer JG Summit seamless implementation and migration to Microsoft Azure cloud platform, to develop an agile and robust digital infrastructure for its business processes.

To enable the digital journey for JG Summit, Infosys will leverage its Infrastructure Management Solution Suite, a comprehensive hybrid IT management platform to build, adopt and govern hybrid cloud environments, thereby enhancing the overall end-user experience. Infosys will implement SAP S/4 HANA on Azure, and also deploy Wingspan, its next-gen learning solution, to create a culture of learning and collaboration for the employees of JG Summit to help them upskill in this journey.

Lance Y. Gokongwei, President and CEO, JG Summit Holdings, said, "Our objective is to embed digitization into our core business strategy across units, subsidiaries, and affiliates. Through the partnership with Infosys and Microsoft, we aim to accelerate our digital transformation journey which will enable us to address evolving business requirements, facilitate easy and secure collaboration among employees and offer better service to our end customers."

Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to be selected as the strategic partner of JG Summit in their digital transformation journey. Leveraging our expertise in digital technologies and a comprehensive understanding of the business landscape, we will provide JG Summit a secure, scalable and cost-effective hybrid cloud platform for large-scale digital transformation and enable a seamless transition to a modern digital workplace. The partnership with JG Summit is also aligned to Infosys' strategy of helping our clients navigate their next by augmenting their core digital capabilities, advancing their operating models and transforming their talent for the future."

Ricky Kapur, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Operations, Microsoft Asia Pacific, said "JG Summit is pioneering the way organizations in the Philippines should look at their transformation journeys. Many companies don't realize that the opportunity cost of not embracing digital technologies like Cloud, is a steep decline in productivity and revenue. JG Summit, with Infosys and Microsoft, will have a clear strategy and a strong roadmap which will enable them to continually develop their unique capabilities, value for customers and maintain a competitive advantage in a digital-first world. We're excited to be helping them on this path of transformation, as we together, enable every organization in the Philippines to achieve more."

About JG Summit

JG Summit is one of the largest and most diversified Filipino conglomerates, engaged primarily in businesses that serve a growing middle class with rising disposable incomes in the Philippines, Southeast Asia, and Australasia. These businesses include branded snack foods and beverages, commodities, agro-industrial businesses, air transportation, banking, real estate, and petrochemicals.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

