30.01.2021 18:46:00
Information Update - Ranitidine products recalled because of a nitrosamine impurity
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -
UPDATE: January 30, 2021 – Pharmascience Inc. recalls additional lots of over-the-counter ranitidine
Pharmascience Inc. is recalling 23 additional lots of its over-the-counter ranitidine drugs (75 mg tablets) after tests found NDMA, a nitrosamine impurity, above accepted levels. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.
Should any additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.
UPDATE: January 8, 2021 – Pharmascience Inc. recalls certain lots of over-the-counter ranitidine
Pharmascience Inc. is recalling 13 additional lots of its over-the-counter ranitidine products (75 mg strength tablet) after tests found NDMA, a nitrosamine impurity, above accepted levels. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.
Should any additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.
UPDATE: August 31, 2020 – Pharmascience Inc. recalls one lot of PMS-Ranitidine as a precaution
Pharmascience Inc. is recalling one lot of prescription PMS-Ranitidine (150 mg strength tablet) as a precaution after tests found NDMA, a nitrosamine impurity, at close to the accepted level. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lot (lot 619003).
Health Canada recently provided an update on the status of ranitidine drugs in Canada. Companies wishing to resume sales have been permitted to do so provided they test every batch of ranitidine product before releasing it and continue to regularly retest the batch throughout its shelf life, to demonstrate that products do not contain higher than accepted levels of NDMA.
Should any additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.
UPDATE: October 30, 2019 – Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. recalls prescription ranitidine products as a precaution; request to stop distribution remains in place while Health Canada continues to assess NDMA
Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. is recalling all lots of its prescription ranitidine products from the Canadian market as a precautionary measure. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.
Should any additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.
UPDATE: October 25, 2019 – Additional ranitidine products recalled as a precautionary measure; request to stop distribution remains in place while Health Canada continues to assess NDMA
Dominion Pharmacal, Laboratoire Riva Inc., Pharmascience Inc. and Vita Health Inc. are recalling all lots of their prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine products from the Canadian market as a precautionary measure. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.
Should any additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.
UPDATE: October 18, 2019 – Additional ranitidine products recalled, including Zantac; request to stop distribution remains in place while Health Canada continues to assess NDMA
Additional prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine drugs, including Zantac, are being recalled by Sanofi Consumer Health Inc., Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC and Teva Canada Limited because they may contain the impurity N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above acceptable levels. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.
Should any additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.
UPDATE: September 25, 2019 - Health Canada requests that companies stop distributing ranitidine drugs in Canada while it assesses NDMA; additional products being recalled
Additional ranitidine drugs are being recalled by four companies: Apotex Inc., Pro Doc Limitée, Sanis Health Inc., and Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC. The lots are being recalled as they may have been manufactured using an active pharmaceutical ingredient containing an impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), above acceptable levels. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.
Should any additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.
Original Information Update: September 17, 2019 – Health Canada requests that companies stop distributing ranitidine drugs in Canada while it assesses NDMA; some products being recalled
Health Canada recently informed Canadians that it is assessing the issue of an impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) detected in some ranitidine drugs. Current evidence suggests that NDMA may be present in ranitidine, regardless of the manufacturer. As a result, and at Health Canada's request, companies marketing ranitidine products in Canada have stopped any further distribution until evidence is provided to demonstrate that they do not contain NDMA above acceptable levels.
The request to stop distribution means that the existing stock of ranitidine products currently available in pharmacies or at retail stores may continue to be sold. This is different from a recall, since products that are being recalled can no longer be sold.
This is an interim, precautionary measure as Health Canada continues to gather information from companies and to assess the issue with other international regulators.
One company, Sandoz Canada, is recalling its oral prescription products in Canada and other countries after testing identified levels of NDMA above what is considered acceptable if the drug were to be taken over a lifetime. Should any additional recalls be deemed necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.
Ranitidine is available in Canada over-the-counter (for example, under the brand name Zantac and as generics) and by prescription (as generics). Over-the-counter ranitidine is approved to prevent and relieve heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach. Prescription ranitidine drugs are used to reduce stomach acid for the treatment and prevention of various conditions, such as heartburn, ulcers of the stomach and intestines, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (commonly known as GERD).
NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen, which means long-term exposure to levels above what is considered safe could increase the risk of cancer. We are all exposed to low levels of NDMA in some foods (such as meats, dairy products and vegetables) and in drinking water. NDMA is not expected to cause harm when ingested at very low levels.
Health Canada continues to gather and share information with other regulators, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, and with Canadian companies to better understand the issue and whether there may be a risk to Canadians. This includes conducting its own tests and assessing whether the results seen in laboratory tests present a human health risk. The Department will take action if a risk to Canadians is identified, and will continue to inform the public of new safety information.
Health Canada has been working to address the issue of NDMA and similar impurities, known as nitrosamines, found in certain "sartan" angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) blood pressure medications since 2018. Health Canada continues to work closely with international regulatory partners to address the issue. This includes broadening its efforts to evaluate the potential for nitrosamines in drugs other than sartans and measures to address and prevent the impurities.
Who is affected
Consumers and patients who are taking a ranitidine drug.
Affected products
Companies have agreed with Health Canada's precautionary request to stop distributing all ranitidine drugs in Canada. A complete list of ranitidine products marketed in Canada is available by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database.
The following is a list of ranitidine products being recalled in Canada at this time. Please note that they are listed alphabetically by company:
Company
Product Name/Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)
DIN
Strength
Lot
Date added
Apotex Inc.
Acid Reducer (ranitidine) sold under the brand names Equate and Selection
02296160
150 mg
All lots
September 25, 2019
Apotex Inc.
Apo-Ranitidine Oral Solution
02280833
15 mg/mL
All lots
September 25, 2019
Apotex Inc.
Apo-Ranitidine Tablet 150 mg
00733059
150 mg
All lots
September 25, 2019
Apotex Inc.
Apo-Ranitidine Tablet 30 mg
00733067
300 mg
All lots
September 25, 2019
Dominion Pharmacal
Maximum Strength Acid Reducer Without Prescription (ranitidine) sold under the brand name Personnelle
02407523
150 mg
All lots
October 25, 2019
Laboratoire Riva Inc.
Riva-Ranitidine 150 mg
02247814
150 mg
All lots
October 25, 2019
Laboratoire Riva Inc.
Riva-Ranitidine 300 mg
02247815
300 mg
All lots
October 25, 2019
Laboratoire Riva Inc.
Acid Reducer (ranitidine) sold under the brand names Biomedic, Circle K and Option+
02452464
75 mg
All lots
October 25, 2019
Pharmascience Inc.
ATOMA Acid Reducer (10 tablets)
02247551
75 mg
621791O
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
ATOMA Acid Reducer (30 tablets)
621791X
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
BIOMEDIC Acid Reducer (30 tablets)
621791K
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
BIOMEDIC Acid Reducer (30 tablets)
621791U
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Compliments Acid Reducer (60 tablets)
621791D
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Life Brand Acid Reducer (10 tablets)
621791G
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Life Brand Acid Reducer (10 tablets)
621791P
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Life Brand Acid Reducer (30 tablets)
621791Q
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Life Brand Acid Reducer (60 tablets)
621791AA
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
London Drugs Acid Reducer (30 tablets)
621791R
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
OPTION+ Acid Reducer (10 tablets)
621791H
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
OPTION+ Acid Reducer (10 tablets)
621791T
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
OPTION+ Acid Reducer (40 tablets)
621791Y
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Personnelle Acid Reducer (10 tablets)
621791A
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Personnelle Acid Reducer (10 tablets)
621791N
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Personnelle Acid Reducer (40 tablets)
621791I
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Personnelle Acid Reducer (40 tablets)
621791Z
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
PHARMASAVE Acid Reducer (30 tablets)
621791V
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Rexall Acid Reducer (60 tablets)
621791S
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Rexall Acid Reducer (10 tablets)
621791F
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Rexall Acid Reducer (10 tablets)
621791M
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Rexall Acid Reducer (30 tablets)
621791E
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Rexall Acid Reducer (30 tablets)
621791W
January 30, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name Compliments
02247551
75mg
619254I
January 8, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name EXACT
619254G
January 8, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name EXACT
619254B
January 8, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name Life Brand
624735C
January 8, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name Life Brand
627539C
January 8, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name Life Brand
619254H
January 8, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name Life Brand
619254C
January 8, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name OPTION+
624735B
January 8, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name OPTION+
627539B
January 8, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name Personnelle
624735A
January 8, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name Personnelle
619254K
January 8, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name Personnelle
627539A
January 8, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name PHARMASAVE
619254J
January 8, 2021
Pharmascience Inc.
PMS-Ranitidine 150 mg
02242453
150 mg
619003
August 31, 2020
Pharmascience Inc.
PMS-Ranitidine 150 mg
02242453
150 mg
All lots
October 25, 2019
Pharmascience Inc.
PMS-Ranitidine 300 mg
02242454
300 mg
Al lots
October 25, 2019
Pharmascience Inc.
Acid Reducer (ranitidine) sold under the brand names Atoma, Biomedic, Compliments, Exact, Life Brand, London Drugs, Option+, Personnelle, Pharmasave, Preferred Pharmacy, Rexall and Selection
02247551
75 mg
All lots
October 25, 2019
Pharmascience Inc.
Maximum Strength Acid Reducer Without Prescription (ranitidine) sold under the brand names Atoma, Biomedic, Compliments, Co-op Care+, Equate, Exact, Health One, Kirkland Signature, London Drugs, Option+, Personnelle, Pharmasave, Rexall and Selection
02293471
150 mg
All lots
October 25, 2019
Pharmascience Inc.
Acid Reducer (ranitidine) sold under the brand names Exact and Life Brand
02400103
150 mg
All lots
October 25, 2019
Pro Doc Limitée
Ranitidine 150 mg
00740748
150 mg
All lots
September 25, 2019
Pro Doc Limitée
Ranitidine 300 mg
00740756
300 mg
All lots
September 25, 2019
Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.
Ran-Ranitidine
02336480
150 mg
All lots
October 30, 2019
Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.
Ran-Ranitidine
02336502
300 mg
All lots
October 30, 2019
Sandoz Canada
Sandoz Ranitidine
02243229
150 mg
All lots
September 17, 2019
Sandoz Canada
Sandoz Ranitidine
02243230
300 mg
All lots
September 17, 2019
Sanis Health Inc.
Ranitidine
02353016
150 mg
All lots
September 25, 2019
Sanis Health Inc.
Ranitidine
02353024
300 mg
All lots
September 25, 2019
Sanofi Consumer Health Inc.
Zantac (ranitidine)
02230287
75 mg
All lots
October 18, 2019
Sanofi Consumer Health Inc.
Zantac Maximum Strength Non-Prescription (ranitidine)
02277301
150 mg
All lots
October 18, 2019
Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC
Ranitidine
02385953
150 mg
NP4179
NP4183
NP4184
NP5656
NP5657
NT2721
NT2722
NT2724
NT2757
NT2762
NT2763
NT2764
NT2765
PJ2434
PJ2435
PV6243
PV6244
PV6245
September 25, 2019
K46484
K46485
K48440
K48679
K50204
K50206
K50207
K50590
K50594
K50677
K50908
K50925
K50928
K50932
K50935
K51080
October 18, 2019
Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC
Ranitidine
02385961
300 mg
NP4177
NP4180
NT1365
PX8854
September 25, 2019
K50624
K50941
K50947
K50950
October 18, 2019
Teva Canada Limited
Act Ranitidine
02248570
150 mg
All lots
October 18, 2019
Teva Canada Limited
Act Ranitidine
02248571
300 mg
All lots
October 18, 2019
Vita Health Products Inc.
Acid Reducer (ranitidine) sold under the brand names Equate, iPharma, Stanley and Western Family
02298740
75 mg
All lots
October 25, 2019
Vita Health Products Inc.
Maximum Strength Acid Reducer (ranitidine) sold under the brand names Equate, iPharma and Western Family
02298902
150 mg
All lots
October 25, 2019
What consumers should do
- Talk to your doctor or pharmacist at your earliest convenience about alternative, non-ranitidine treatment options appropriate for your health circumstances. There are many prescription and over-the-counter drug alternatives in Canada that are authorized for the same or similar uses as ranitidine.
- Individuals taking a prescription ranitidine drug, including a recalled product, should not stop taking it unless they have spoken to their health care provider and obtained alternative treatment, as the risk of not treating the condition may be greater than the risk related to NDMA exposure.
- Contact your health care provider if you have taken a ranitidine product and you have concerns about your health.
- Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.
Canadians with questions about the recalls can contact
- Apotex Inc. via Stericycle Inc. at 1-877-574-5043
- Dominion Pharmacal at 1-888-550-6060, or by e-mail at med.info@pharmascience.com
- Laboratoire Riva Inc. at 1-450-434-7482, or by e-mail at jlavoie@labriva.com
- Pro Doc Limitée at 1-800-361-8559, or by e-mail at medinfo@prodoc.qc.ca
- Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. at 1-866-840-1340, or by e-mail at canadacustomerservice@sunpharma.com
- Sandoz Canada at 1-800-361-3062
- Sanis Health Inc. at 1-866-236-4076
- Sanofi Consumer Health Inc. at 1-800-636-3664, or by email at Ch.canada-ConsumerCare@sanofi.com
- Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC at 1-855-757-4836
- Pharmascience Inc. at 1-888-550-6060, or by email at med.info@pharmascience.com
- Teva Canada Limited at 1-800-268-4129
- Vita Health Products Inc. at 1-877-637-7557
Related links:
- Health Canada assessing NDMA in ranitidine (2019-09-13)
- Apotex Inc. ranitidine recall (2019-09-24)
- Sanofi Consumer Health Inc. Zantac recall (2019-10-18)
- Pharmascience Inc. ranitidine recall (2019-10-25)
- Vita Health Products Inc. ranitidine recall (2019-10-25)
- Health Canada updates Canadians on its ongoing assessment of nitrosamine impurities in certain drugs (2019-12-02)
- Status of ranitidine drugs in Canada (2020-07-23)
