04.07.2019 19:31:00

Information Update - Infrared saunas not authorized to treat any medical conditions

OTTAWA, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that infrared saunas are not authorized in Canada to treat any medical conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes or autism. Infrared saunas are also not authorized in Canada for weight loss, pain relief, cancer prevention or anti-aging.

Health Canada is not aware of any clinical evidence that proves infrared saunas can be used to treat any medical condition.

Health Canada is aware that certain spas and vendors are promoting infrared saunas with health claims. As a result, Canadians may be putting their health at risk by using infrared saunas to treat their medical conditions rather than getting help from a healthcare practitioner.

To protect the health and safety of Canadians, Health Canada is informing companies selling infrared saunas (manufacturers, distributors, vendors, importers) that it is illegal to advertise, import for sale, or sell these devices with health claims in Canada unless they are licensed for sale by Health Canada.

Health Canada is also requesting that all promotion and sale of unlicensed infrared saunas for medical uses stop immediately. Health Canada could take compliance and enforcement actions if companies continue to promote or sell unlicensed infrared saunas in Canada.

What you should do:

  • Do not use infrared saunas to treat a medical condition.
  • Patients who have relied on these types of machines for medical treatment should contact their healthcare provider for appropriate follow-up and testing.
  • Check whether medical devices have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Medical Devices Active Licence Listing (MDALL).
  • Check Health Canada's Recalls and Safety Alerts database for advisories on illegal health products that have been found on the Canadian market.
  • Report complaints involving medical devices, including the advertising and sale of unauthorized devices, to Health Canada.
  • Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

 

SOURCE Health Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:11
Gold: “Buy the rumour, sell the fact”
09:16
Vontobel: Opportunitäten am Sekundärmarkt
09:07
Weekly-Hits: Solactive 3D Printing Index & Sportartikelhersteller
08:51
SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
Trump wirft China und Europa Währungsmanipulation vor
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark
Bitcoin: Berg- und Talfahrt geht weiter - Kurs zeitweise über 12'000 Dollar
Symantec-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Broadcom denkt wohl über Übernahme nach
Wall Street schliesst höher -- SMI beendet Tag fester -- DAX legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
ams kooperiert mit SmartSens Technology im Bereich der Bildsensoren - Aktie profitiert
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen
Netflix streckt Fühler nach neuem Geschäftsbereich aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat am Donnerstag auf der Stelle. Der DAX kam nur schwer in Gang. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Wall Street blieb am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB