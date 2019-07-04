Information Update - Infrared saunas not authorized to treat any medical conditions

OTTAWA, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that infrared saunas are not authorized in Canada to treat any medical conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes or autism. Infrared saunas are also not authorized in Canada for weight loss, pain relief, cancer prevention or anti-aging.

Health Canada is not aware of any clinical evidence that proves infrared saunas can be used to treat any medical condition.

Health Canada is aware that certain spas and vendors are promoting infrared saunas with health claims. As a result, Canadians may be putting their health at risk by using infrared saunas to treat their medical conditions rather than getting help from a healthcare practitioner.

To protect the health and safety of Canadians, Health Canada is informing companies selling infrared saunas (manufacturers, distributors, vendors, importers) that it is illegal to advertise, import for sale, or sell these devices with health claims in Canada unless they are licensed for sale by Health Canada.

Health Canada is also requesting that all promotion and sale of unlicensed infrared saunas for medical uses stop immediately. Health Canada could take compliance and enforcement actions if companies continue to promote or sell unlicensed infrared saunas in Canada.

What you should do:

Do not use infrared saunas to treat a medical condition.

Patients who have relied on these types of machines for medical treatment should contact their healthcare provider for appropriate follow-up and testing.

Check whether medical devices have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Medical Devices Active Licence Listing (MDALL).

Check Health Canada's Recalls and Safety Alerts database for advisories on illegal health products that have been found on the Canadian market.

Report complaints involving medical devices, including the advertising and sale of unauthorized devices, to Health Canada .

