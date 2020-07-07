+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
Information Update - Counterfeit respirators

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is warning Canadians about the risks of using counterfeit respirators as they may not protect consumers against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Health Canada maintains a list of counterfeit respirators that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased. If your mask is counterfeit, stop using it as it may not protect you against the virus that causes COVID-19. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.

For the complete list of recalled products and for more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

 

Distributor, Importer or Manufacturer

Device

Additional Information

Action Taken

Shanghai Lansheng Light Industrial Products

 

(manufacturer)

 

Counterfeit

N95 particulate respirator

Shanghai Lansheng Light Industrial Products was found to be selling counterfeit N95 respirators under another company's name (Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co. Ltd) and using its device number (DTC3X N95).

 

The counterfeit respirators were falsely labeled, marketed and sold as NIOSH-approved, and may not provide the stated protection. 

Interim Order Authorization #314322 was cancelled on June 17, 2020.

 

Shanghai Lansheng was directed to stop sale and recall the product.

 

Health Canada is working with the Canada Border Services Agency to prevent the importation of this product.

 

