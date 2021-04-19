Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for

recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Salon Solution

Waterless Hand

Wash Not authorized

for sale in

Canada; missing

risk statements;

product not

authorized to

contain

technical-grade

ethanol CBON Cosmetic

Brands of North

America Inc. Unlicensed

(no NPN or

DIN on the

label) Not printed on

the label Not printed on

the label

