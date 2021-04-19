|
19.04.2021 19:10:00
Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
Product
Reason for
Company
NPN or DIN
Lot Number(s)
Expiry Date
Salon Solution
Not authorized
CBON Cosmetic
Unlicensed
Not printed on
Not printed on
