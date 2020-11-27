Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.







Product Reason for recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Concept Manufacturing Ltd - Ethanol Sanitizer 75%; Sani-Soft Sanitizing Skin Cleanser Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol Concept Manufacturing Ltd. 80099097 All. Not printed on the label. April 1, 2022 to June 4, 2022 2020-11-27 PurGerme (4 L format) Contains unacceptable medicinal ingredient, 1-propanol Groupe LAV Inc. 80098625 8009255 July 2023 2020-11-27 PurGerme (4 L format) Contains unacceptable medicinal ingredient, 1-propanol Groupe LAV Inc. 80098625 80098625-06 September 2023 2020-11-27 The 101 Coast Distillery Hand + Surface Sanitizer Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol; product not authorized for sanitizing hard surfaces Coast Distillery Ltd., DBA The 101 Brewhouse + Distillery 80098856 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 Not printed on the label 2020-11-27

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada