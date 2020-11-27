SMI 10’485 -0.1%  SPI 13’041 0.2%  Dow 29’910 0.1%  DAX 13’336 0.4%  Euro 1.0826 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’528 0.5%  Gold 1’789 -1.3%  Bitcoin 15’358 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9049 -0.2%  Öl 48.3 1.1% 

Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.




Product

Reason for recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Concept Manufacturing Ltd - Ethanol Sanitizer 75%; Sani-Soft Sanitizing Skin Cleanser

Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol

Concept Manufacturing Ltd.

80099097

All. Not printed on the label.

April 1, 2022 to June 4, 2022

2020-11-27

PurGerme (4 L format)

Contains unacceptable medicinal ingredient, 1-propanol

Groupe LAV Inc.

80098625

8009255

July 2023

2020-11-27

PurGerme (4 L format)

Contains unacceptable medicinal ingredient, 1-propanol

Groupe LAV Inc.

80098625

80098625-06

September 2023

2020-11-27

The 101 Coast Distillery Hand + Surface Sanitizer

Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol; product not authorized for sanitizing hard surfaces

Coast Distillery Ltd., DBA The 101 Brewhouse + Distillery

80098856

57

58

59

60

61

62

63

64

Not printed on the label

2020-11-27

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

pagehit