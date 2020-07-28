|
28.07.2020 01:57:00
Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. Denaturants are added to ethanol to make it unfit for human consumption and, therefore, to avoid the unintentional ingestion of hand sanitizers (particularly by children). For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Canadians are also advised to refer to the list of hand sanitizers that contain technical-grade ethanol and are being recalled from the market because they are not compliant with federal regulations and may pose a risk to health.
Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.
Product
Recalling Company
NPN or DIN
Lot Number(s)
Expiry Date
Date Added
Dermogen
Inter Cosmetiques Inc.
80098142
J20HG001
J20HG002
J20HG003
J20HG004
J20HG005
J20HG006
J20HG007
J20HG008
J20HG009
J20HG010
J20HG011
J20HG012
J20HG013
J20HG014
May 2022
July 27, 2020
Hand Sanitizer
JIS Enterprises Inc. (DBA JIS Specialty Products)
80099670
11042020
16042020
21042020
23042020
April 2022
July 27, 2020
KS-Progel Plus
Delta Pharma Inc.
80097773
200417
April 2022
July 27, 2020
Sanatouch
Bio Organic Solutions Corp.
80098484
200409-1
April 2022
July 27, 2020
Upstreet Do Gooder Hand Sanitizer 65%
Upstreet Craft Brewing
80098137
A
B
April 2022
July 27, 2020
Upstreet Do Gooder Hand Sanitizer 80%
Upstreet Craft Brewing
80100114
C
April 2022
July 27, 2020
