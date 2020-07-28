Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. Denaturants are added to ethanol to make it unfit for human consumption and, therefore, to avoid the unintentional ingestion of hand sanitizers (particularly by children). For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Canadians are also advised to refer to the list of hand sanitizers that contain technical-grade ethanol and are being recalled from the market because they are not compliant with federal regulations and may pose a risk to health.

Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.

Product Recalling Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Dermogen Inter Cosmetiques Inc. 80098142 J20HG001 J20HG002 J20HG003 J20HG004 J20HG005 J20HG006 J20HG007 J20HG008 J20HG009 J20HG010 J20HG011 J20HG012 J20HG013 J20HG014 May 2022 July 27, 2020 Hand Sanitizer JIS Enterprises Inc. (DBA JIS Specialty Products) 80099670 11042020 16042020 21042020 23042020 April 2022 July 27, 2020 KS-Progel Plus Delta Pharma Inc. 80097773 200417 April 2022 July 27, 2020 Sanatouch Bio Organic Solutions Corp. 80098484 200409-1 April 2022 July 27, 2020 Upstreet Do Gooder Hand Sanitizer 65% Upstreet Craft Brewing 80098137 A B April 2022 July 27, 2020 Upstreet Do Gooder Hand Sanitizer 80% Upstreet Craft Brewing 80100114 C April 2022 July 27, 2020

