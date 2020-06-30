Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with industrial-grade ethanol, which is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.





Product Recalling

Company NPN or DIN Lot

Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Hand Sanitizer Alco-San Crown Chemical Products, Inc. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label) 03130 03310 04070 51420-20 Not printed on the label June 30, 2020 Healthcare Plus Sanitizing Hand Gel The Color Group, Division of Canadian Custom Packaging 80002430 024002 024012 024022 021032 024042 024072 024082 024092 024003 May 2022 June 30, 2020 Vima-San Crown Chemical Products, Inc. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label) 02200 02270 03130 03310 Not printed on the label June 30, 2020

