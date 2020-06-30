Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 16:47:00

Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with industrial-grade ethanol, which is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert. 

Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.



Product

Recalling
Company

NPN or DIN

Lot
Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Hand Sanitizer Alco-San

Crown Chemical Products, Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)

03130

03310

04070

51420-20

Not printed on the label

June 30, 2020

Healthcare Plus Sanitizing Hand Gel

The Color Group, Division of Canadian Custom Packaging

 

80002430

024002

024012

024022

021032

024042

024072

024082

024092

024003           

May 2022

June 30, 2020

Vima-San

Crown Chemical Products, Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)

02200

02270

03130

03310

Not printed on the label

June 30, 2020

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

