30.06.2020 16:47:00
Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with industrial-grade ethanol, which is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.
Product
Recalling
NPN or DIN
Lot
Expiry Date
Date Added
Hand Sanitizer Alco-San
Crown Chemical Products, Inc.
Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)
03130
03310
04070
51420-20
Not printed on the label
June 30, 2020
Healthcare Plus Sanitizing Hand Gel
The Color Group, Division of Canadian Custom Packaging
80002430
024002
024012
024022
021032
024042
024072
024082
024092
024003
May 2022
June 30, 2020
Vima-San
Crown Chemical Products, Inc.
Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)
02200
02270
03130
03310
Not printed on the label
June 30, 2020
