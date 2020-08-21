|
21.08.2020 21:47:00
Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers containing technical-grade ethanol may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers, which contain technical-grade ethanol, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Canadians are also advised to refer to the list of hand sanitizers that contain ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable in hand sanitizers and are being recalled from the market because they may pose a risk to health.
Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.
Product
Company
NPN or DIN
Lot Number(s)
Expiry Date
Date Added
Gal Hand Sanitizer
GAL Aviation Inc.
80098899
HS2804
HS2904
HS3004
April 2022
August 21, 2020
HS0105
HS0405
HS0505
HS0605
HS0705
HS0805
HS1105
HS1205
May 2022
HS0206
HS0306
June 2022
Solution Hydro-
9376-5576
80101326
03-06-22
June 2022
August 21, 2020
