Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers containing technical-grade ethanol may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers, which contain technical-grade ethanol, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Canadians are also advised to refer to the list of hand sanitizers that contain ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable in hand sanitizers and are being recalled from the market because they may pose a risk to health.

Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.

Product Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Gal Hand Sanitizer GAL Aviation Inc. 80098899 HS2804 HS2904 HS3004 April 2022 August 21, 2020 HS0105 HS0405 HS0505 HS0605 HS0705 HS0805 HS1105 HS1205 May 2022 HS0206 HS0306 June 2022 Solution Hydro-

Alcoolique Pour Les

Mains 9376-5576

Québec Inc.,

DBA Les

Produits PGM 80101326 03-06-22 June 2022 August 21, 2020

