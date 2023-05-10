INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'447 -0.9%  SPI 15'115 -0.8%  Dow 33'438 -0.4%  DAX 15'896 -0.4%  Euro 0.9772 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'307 -0.4%  Gold 2'025 -0.5%  Bitcoin 25'102 2.0%  Dollar 0.8910 0.0%  Öl 76.7 -0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
CS-Aktie fester: S&P bemängelt Umgang mit Credit Suisse - UBS hat wohl Bedenken zu CS-Kreditportfolios in Asien
Landis+Gyr-Aktie leichter: Landis+Gyr baut Vertrag mit US-Versorger AEP Texas aus
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Mittwochnachmittag am Kryptomarkt
Darum klettert der Euro kurzzeitig über 1,10 US-Dollar - zum Franken stabil
Volatiles Marktumfeld bleibt: Bei welchen heimischen Werten sieht die BLKB-Anlagechefin Potenzial?
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Alcon43249246Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Valiant1478650Relief Therapeutics10019113Swiss Life1485278Dufry2340545
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Soitec Aktie [Valor: 35180513 / ISIN: FR0013227113]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.05.2023 18:00:00

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL

Soitec
134.75 EUR -1.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen


INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL


In Bernin, on May 10, 2023


(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French financial markets authority (AMF))

Corporate name and address of the company: SOITEC Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques 38190 Bernin (FRANCE)

Statement dateTotal number of shares forming the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
4/30/202335,589,417 (1)Number of theoretical (gross) voting rights (2): 45,776,350
Number of exercisable (net) voting rights (3): 45,735,573

(1) representing 35,589,417 ordinary shares of €2.00 par value each, listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0013227113 and the mnemonic "SOI”.

(2) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross” voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which single or double voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights (for example, treasury shares).

(3) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or "net” voting rights) is calculated after taking into account the number of shares entitled to double voting rights, and after deduction of the shares without voting rights (for example, treasury shares).

# # #

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,700 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to meet its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the United States and Asia. Fully committed to sustainable development, Soitec adopted in 2021 its corporate purpose to reflect its engagements: "We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics


grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences.”

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and SmartCut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

# # #

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Investor Relations:Media contacts:
 

investors@soitec.com		Isabelle Laurent
+33 6 42 37 54 17
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr
 Fabrice Baron
+33 6 14 08 29 81
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of €71,178,834 having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.



Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Soitec SA Provient regroupement

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Soitec SA Provient regroupement

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:50 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
10:44 SMI gönnt sich Verschnaufpause
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
09:28 Marktüberblick: Fresenius springt nach Zahlen
09.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf BNP Paribas SA
09.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, Zurich Insurance
09.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch
04.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Keine erlösenden Worte von Jerome Powell
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'932.95 18.45 6SSMPU
Short 12'141.87 13.78 OFSSMU
Short 12'640.40 8.60 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'447.23 10.05.2023 17:30:23
Long 10'979.66 19.72 YJSSMU
Long 10'731.16 13.86 YQSSMU
Long 10'272.76 8.94 5SSMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie tiefer: Meyer-Burger-Tochter MBT Systems begibt Wandelanleihe
PayPal überzeugt mit Gewinnsprung und Prognoseanhebung - PayPal-Aktie trotzdem zweistellig schwächer
Plug Power-Aktie unter Druck: Plug Power macht trotz kräftigem Umsatzplus mehr Verlust
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI beendet Sitzung im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Blick auf drohenden Zahlungsausfall der USA: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX zum Handelsende stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
BACHEM-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: CEO erwartet "anspruchsvolles" 2023
UBS-Aktie letztlich leicht im Minus: Nach Abschluss der CS-Übernahme zunächst zwei separate Banken - Neues Führungsteam bekannt gegeben
Palantir-Aktie +23%: Palantir mit schreibt weiter schwarze Zahlen
Ausblick: Plug Power legt Quartalsergebnis vor
SKAN-Aktie schliesst unter Druck: Ehefrau von Manager verkauft Aktien im Millionen-Wert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit