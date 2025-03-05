Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Renault Aktie [Valor: 293557 / ISIN: FR0000131906]
05.03.2025

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - February 28, 2025

Renault
46.53 CHF 1.88%
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of
the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers  
(Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Company name of the issuer:         Renault S.A.
122 - 122 bis Avenue du Général Leclerc
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

(ISIN code: FR0000131906 – RNO)

Date


Total number of issued shares





Total number of voting rights
February 28, 2025





295,722,284





Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 403,653,466


Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 397,802,300

(1)   Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers, number calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).


(2)   Number calculated on the basis of the theoretical number of voting rights, less the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).

Attachment


