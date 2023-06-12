Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'301 0.4%  SPI 14'919 0.6%  Dow 33'958 0.2%  DAX 16'098 0.9%  Euro 0.9785 0.8%  EStoxx50 4'316 0.6%  Gold 1'954 -0.4%  Bitcoin 23'555 0.6%  Dollar 0.9104 0.8%  Öl 72.4 -3.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Lohnt sich derzeit ein Gold-Investment? So argumentiert der "In Gold We Trust"-Report 2023
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Erneutes Passagierplus im Mai
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis legt für Chinook Milliardensumme auf den Tisch
Credit Suisse-Aktien in Grün: CS-Aktien werden per 14. Juni von der SIX dekotiert
Transformation von Ethereum-NFTs ins Bitcoin-Netzwerk: Diese Option gibt es
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Uniper33519628Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Kühne + Nagel International2523886
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Compagnie Foncière Klépierre Aktie [Valor: 486187 / ISIN: FR0000121964]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.06.2023 18:17:30

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF MAY 31, 2023

Compagnie Foncière Klépierre
22.64 EUR 1.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

REGULATED RELEASE

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF MAY 31, 2023(1)

Paris – June 12, 2023

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF MAY 31, 2023

Date 05/31/2023
Company name Klépierre
Trading place Euronext Paris (Compartment A)
Mnemonic LI
Symbols EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA
ISIN FR0000121964
Total number of shares 286,861,172
Total number of voting rights  
Number of theoretical voting rights(2) 286,861,172
Number of exercisable voting rights(3)  285,605,628


AGENDA  
July 7, 2023 Ex-dividend date for the final payment
July 11, 2023 Final dividend payment
August 1, 2023 First-half 2023 earnings (after market close)
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS    
Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and financial communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Hugo Martins,, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Officer
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 —tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com 		   

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €19.8 billion at December 31, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s "A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com 

(1)        Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.
(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of May 31, 2023, Klépierre SA owns 1,255,544 of its own shares.
(3)   Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Compagnie Foncière Klépierre S.A. (Klepierre S.A.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Compagnie Foncière Klépierre S.A. (Klepierre S.A.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:50 UBS KeyInvest: Zeit für eine Zinspause?
13:12 Bitcoin Kurs unter 26.000 Dollar – Gemengelage bleibt fragil
10:03 SMI weiter schwach
09:12 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.06.2023
09:00 Biodiversität: Erhaltung der biologischen Vielfalt
09.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
09.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.06.23 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'768.23 19.87 SMIR9U
Short 12'018.33 13.81 2VSSMU
Short 12'487.46 8.75 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'301.25 12.06.2023 17:31:56
Long 10'859.48 19.19 XQSSMU
Long 10'620.56 13.81 XESSMU
Long 10'150.70 8.78 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Credit Suisse am 09.06.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie in Grün: Übernahme des deutschen Smart-Home-Spezialisten Eve Systems
Saudi-Arabien leidet unter Ölpreis-Rückgang: Dieses Problem sieht ein Rohstoffanalyst
Georg Fischer-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme der finnischen Uponor gewollt
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS setzt "rote Linien" für CS-Banker - Fitch senkt Kreditratings
Credit Suisse-Aktien in Grün: CS-Aktien werden per 14. Juni von der SIX dekotiert
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis legt für Chinook Milliardensumme auf den Tisch
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Plus: Rheinmetall-Chef rechnet mit deutlich steigender Unternehmensbewertung
Woche der Leitzinsentscheidung der US-Notenbank: SMI schliesst freundlich - DAX letztlich über 16'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen notierten schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Partners Group-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme von Biogas- und -methan-Plattform in Deutschland
Microsoft-Aktie vor grosser Kursrally? Darum ist Wedbush-Analyst Ives so optimistisch

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit