12.06.2023 18:17:30
INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF MAY 31, 2023
REGULATED RELEASE
INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF MAY 31, 2023(1)
Paris – June 12, 2023
NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF MAY 31, 2023
|05/31/2023
|Klépierre
|Euronext Paris (Compartment A)
|LI
|EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA
|FR0000121964
|286,861,172
|286,861,172
|285,605,628
|July 7, 2023
|Ex-dividend date for the final payment
|July 11, 2023
|Final dividend payment
|August 1, 2023
|First-half 2023 earnings (after market close)
| Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and financial communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Hugo Martins,, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Officer
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 —tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €19.8 billion at December 31, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s "A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com
(1) Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.
(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of May 31, 2023, Klépierre SA owns 1,255,544 of its own shares.
(3) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.
