22.02.2023 18:13:21
INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF JANUARY 31, 2023
REGULATED RELEASE
INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF JANUARY 31, 2023(1)
Paris – February 22, 2023
NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF JANUARY 31, 2023
|Date
|01/31/2023
|Company name
|Klépierre
|Trading place
|Euronext Paris (Compartment A)
|Mnemonic
|LI
|Symbols
|EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA
|ISIN
|FR0000121964
|Total number of shares
|286,861,172
|Total number of voting rights
|Number of theoretical voting rights(2)
|286,861,172
|Number of exercisable voting rights(3)
|285,500,851
|AGENDA
May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023
| Annual General Meeting
First quarter 2023 business review (before market opening)
|INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
| Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Officer
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €19.8 billion at December 31, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s "A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com
(1) Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the the Autorité des marchés financiers.
(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of January 31, 2023, Klépierre SA owns 1,360,321 of its own shares.
(3) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.
Attachment
