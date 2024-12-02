Information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2024

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345







Date





Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 11/30/2024





102,847,501











Total gross of voting rights: 102,847,501











Total net* of voting rights: 102,582,335







* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment